Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 19: Ranveer Singh film brings in ₹1021 crore, has decent 3rd Monday

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 19: Aditya Dhar’s spy film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, had a strong third Monday at the box office. The film starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role continues its momentum after becoming the first Hindi film to cross the ₹1000 crore net mark in India. Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 19: Ranveer Singh in a still from the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has collected ₹7.79 crore net in India on its third Monday, taking its domestic total to ₹1021.56 crore. The film had collected ₹674.17 crore net in India in its first week and ₹263.65 crore in its second week.

On Friday, the film collected ₹21.55 crore net, up 27%. The film also showed a hike on Saturday and Sunday, raking in ₹25.65 crore and ₹28.75 crore respectively. While the film registered an expected dip on Monday, it still maintained its momentum. It crossed the ₹1600 crore mark worldwide in 18 days.

Sara Arjun thanks Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar films Recently, Sara Arjun posted behind-the-scenes pictures from the shooting of Dhurandhar films with Aditya and Ranveer on her Instagram. Posting the pictures, she wrote, “The first time I ever met Aditya sir, there was a look in his eyes. I realised that he would do something special for cinema. At every single step of this journey, the sheer magnitude of that realisation revealed itself.”

She added, “But the peak detailing we all miss along the way hit me only when I looked back, after it was all said and done, and saw the army of people standing outside the frame. This post is dedicated to the unsung heroes of Durandhar 1 & 2.” Sara went on to thank Aditya and the rest of the team for the films, ending her note with, “Actors get to be the faces on the poster, but you are the spine of this cinema. Let’s all applaud the sweat in the shadows just as much as the stars in the spotlight.”

About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar: The Revenge is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, along with Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil. Dhurandhar 2, much like the first film, was banned in the Gulf countries and Pakistan but was released elsewhere.

The film tells the story of an Indian spy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer), who is tapped by the director of IB, Ajay Sanyal (Madhavan), to take part in an anti-terror operation in Pakistan. The film is woven with real-life instances, such as the Kandahar hijack and the 26/11 terror attack, to show how Ajay and his team of spies work from the inside to make India safe. The film received mixed reviews for being ‘propaganda’, but has performed well at the box office.