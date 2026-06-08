Amid Peddi row, Kangana Ranaut says actors should speak up if they are objectified: ‘Aap apna side rakh sakte ho’

Does she draw boundaries in terms of portrayal of women to make sure she is not objectified? Kangana said, “By and large, as per my experience it has always been that when I agree to do a film, there are so many various perspectives… you can bring light to that and say, ‘Thoda sa aisa bhi sound kar raha hain yeh’. They may not want to objectify or something but aise toh koi bhi filmein nahi banana chah raha hain ki aao inko objectify kare (An actor can speak up and point out when it is souding different. No one would want to make films with the intention to objectify them).'”

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is busy promoting her upcoming film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata , has now shared her comments on the objectification of female characters in films. Speaking to news agency PTI, Kangana responded after she was asked how she makes sure that a character she agrees to play on screen does not get objectified.

Director Buchi Babu Sana 's sports action drama Peddi has come under intense scrutiny over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor 's character, Achiyyamma. Many questioned the hypersexualisation of its female lead and zooming in on her body parts, even as the male lead describes her face’s beauty.

She went on to add, "Maine kya dekha hua hain ki woh log uss tarah se sochte nahi hain… ki oh achcha aisa lag raha hain. As a woman aap apna side rakh sakte ho. Ha, ye aisa lag raha hain, ki aap aisa kehna chah rahe hain aur ye achcha nahi lag raha and mostly sab agree karte hain ki nahi nahi hum ne actually socha nahi ki as a set of men hum logo ne jab likha tab nahi laga ki galat tha. Toh aisi baatein ho jaati hain. Agar aap kaam kar rahe hein kisi film pe toh its like a collaboration (I have seen that the makers do not think like that. As a woman one can put their perspective that this is looking different, that it is not looking good. Mostly, the others will agree with you. Because while writing the same set of room had not thought of it like that. So things like that can happen. When one has said yes to a film, it is a collaboration)."

Peddi director apologises Peddi's romantic subplot has drawn criticism from some viewers, who argued that certain scenes blur the line between romance and consent. In one sequence, Peddi (Ram Charan) expresses his desire to be with Achiyyamma despite her lack of interest and later kisses her during a power cut without her consent. The scene sparked debate online, with several social media users describing the act as assault and questioning why it is portrayed differently from similar behaviour by another character in the film, who is clearly presented as a villain.

On Saturday, director Buchi Babu Sana released a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Peddi. "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected," he wrote.

Meanwhile, in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana portrays a staff nurse, an ordinary woman whose dedication, compassion and service often go unrecognised despite being at the forefront of public service. The film traces the journey of ordinary individuals who displayed extraordinary courage to save more than 400 lives in the face of unimaginable terror. It is slated to release in theatres on June 12.