Amid Katrina Kaif pregnancy rumours, Neha Dhupia talks of Vicky Kaushal's 'paternal skills'

When asked about whether she has any thoughts on how Vicky would be as a father, Neha said, "I know he is really good as a chachu (uncle). Meher, Guriq (Neha's kids) call him chachu. He is very invested in our kids. He meets them over Christmas and somewhere else. We still have those beautiful moments. He FaceTimes them. This speaks extremely highly of… he scores high as far his paternal skills are concerned and I am going leave it at that.”

For the past few months, there has been rumours about Katrina's pregnancy. Recently, Katrina made a public appearance with Vicky Kaushal at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, and fans began speculating if they could see a baby bump. She looked stunning in a red saree with gold detailing, paired with gold jewels.

After dating for a few years, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They often share picture with each other on their social media.

Vicky was last seen in Bad Newz, which also starred Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri. The film directed by Anand Tiwari, revolves around heteropaternal superfecundation. It has grossed ₹100 crores at the worldwide box office.