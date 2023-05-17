Amitabh Bachchan found this dance step in Jumma Chumma song 'vulgar' but Jaya Bachchan liked it

Amitabh Bachchan and Kimi Katkar featured together in the popular song Jumma Chumma three decades ago in the 1991 film Hum. The song's choreographer Chinni Prakash has now revealed that Amitabh found one of the steps ‘vulgar’ and wanted it to be removed from the song, but Jaya Bachchan totally believed in it. (Also read: Sudesh jokes about Amitabh's Jumma Chumma song) Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Hum song, Jumma Chumma.

Amitabh and Kimi, along with Rajinikanth, Govinda, Shilpa Shirodkar, Annu Kapoor, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, and Kader Khan, featured in the film that was directed by Mukul Anand. For Jumma Chumma, Chinni bagged the Filmfare Best Choreographer Award that year. Singer Sudesh Bhosle also got the Best Singer award at Filmfare for the song.

Chinni said that it was Govinda who brought him on board for the song. When he went to Amitabh Bachchan's vanity van and showed him some steps for the song Jumma Chumma, the Bollywood star thought the hook step was "vulgar", but decided to give it a try nonetheless. The choreographer said on the show Weekend with Ramesh, “He (Amitabh) saw the hook step I did for Jumma Chumma and said, ‘It is vulgar. What are you doing? It looks bad.’ I said we could try something different but then he suggested we could try the steps and could leave out later it if it did not look good.”

"When we saw the song after editing, Jaya Bachchan was also present and she was happy to see that step. She said 'This is the best step, people will not forget this'. Jaya Ji felt the hook step would become a hit. Even if Amitabh was not really okay with the hook step, it was Jaya ji who said the hook step will be remembered by everyone even in the upcoming eras. She even asked Amitabh Bachchan to retain the hook step in the song,” Chinni added.

Most recently seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, Amitabh now has several projects lined up for release soon. These include Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Deepika and Amitabh will be seen together in the Hindi remake of The Intern. Amitabh will also feature in Tiger Shroff's Ganapath.

