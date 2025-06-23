Emotional Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for unconditional love since 1982: ‘Through setbacks, undeserved accusations…'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan got overwhelmed by the "unconditional love and attention" of his fans over the last few decades. The actor, who has been meeting and greeting fans at his Mumbai home, Jalsa, every Sunday for many years now, penned an emotional note, taking to his blog. Amitabh Bachchan has been meeting his fans every Sunday for many years now.

Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional note for fans

Amitabh shared a bunch of photos of a massive crowd outside Jalsa. He also shared pictures of himself greeting the crowd on Sunday. The actor waved at the crowd and also folded his hands at them. Sharing it, Amitabh wrote, "… this love and attention that you give me .. that the people of this land give me .. is and has been my life support .. it has been unconditional and filled ONLY with emotion, and love."

Amitabh said fans stood by him during trying times

The veteran actor said that fans stood by him during his "despair and tribulations, years of setbacks and undeserved accusations". He wrote, "A huge debt of love that I shall never be able to repay .. NEVER .. !!! Through the times of despair and tribulations .. through the years of setbacks .. through undeserved accusations ..YOU HAVE ALL BELIEVED AND STOOD BY ME ..WHAT CAN I EVER SAY."

"EXCEPT (shares a verse of the poem Madhushala): why do I write this verse of the great Madhushala .. because I do not need the necessity of the Saki, nor the cup nor the whine .. for if I have consumed the wine and been consumed by it .. have i demonstrated my love for the wine .. ??? NO! NO! NO! I become intoxicated by just hearing the MADHUSHALA .. !!!" he added.

Amitabh lauds his fans

Amitabh called his fans "my Madhushala" and wrote, "You that come religiously to the gates of Prateeksha & Jalsa, each Sunday from the day of my release from Hospital in 1982, to this day ..you all are my .. MADHUSHALA !!! When I hear you each Sunday, you are my MADHUSHALA!!!"

Amitabh was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. He also starred in Vettaiyan, a Tamil action drama, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film also stars Rajinikanth.