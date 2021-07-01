Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn greet fans on Doctors Day: 'Dil se thank you'

A host of Bollywood stars took to social media to show their gratitude to the medical profession on the occasion of National Doctors Day. Among those who wrote notes were Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu and others.

Taking to Twitter, Madhuri Dixit wrote: "Wishing the real-life superheroes, our dear doctors a very #HappyDoctorsDay. Huge respect & gratitude to them for helping us all during these dire times & saving lives every single day. Dil se thank you." It may be recalled that Madhuri's husband Dr Shriram Nene is a cardiovascular surgeon by profession.

Wishing the real-life superheroes, our dear doctors a very #HappyDoctorsDay. Huge respect & gratitude to them for helping us all during these dire times & saving lives every single day. Dil se thank you 🙏❤️ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 1, 2021





Amitabh, who has been in and out of hospitals a number of times in his long career, wrote a heartfelt note: "On International Doctors Day .. salutations and great pride for the Doctors of India, IMA who have fought and continue the fight against this dreaded virus, selflessly at great personal risk .. in the service of the Country and humanity."

T 3953 -

On International Doctors Day .. salutations and great pride for the Doctors of India, IMA who have fought and continue the fight against this dreaded virus, selflessly at great personal risk .. in the service of the Country and humanity pic.twitter.com/ubUHAUSk1C — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 1, 2021

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu posted a collage of doctors' pictures and wrote: "Saviours of life.. The greatest heroes of all time! Your contribution and commitment to the welfare of humanity is unparalleled. A big thank you to all the doctors out there! Gratitude always #DoctorsDay."





Mahesh Babu and Shilpa Shetty posted long notes on doctors.

Shilpa Shetty shared a video by a brand making topical ointment and wrote a long note. She said: "Salute! #NationalDoctorsDay What a heartwarming film Vicks has brought to life on the eve of National Doctor's Day. Being a mother myself, I can't imagine the pain Mrs. Bhosale and many such families would be currently going through. The @vicks_india’s #TouchOfCare film is a reminder of many such selfless acts of care portrayed by our frontline workers. After watching Dr. Dnyaneshwar Bhosale's story, I'm speechless and want to extend my heartfelt gratitude & care towards all doctors and healthcare workers of our country. Salute."

Actor Kajol too took to Twitter to drop a message on the occasion. She wrote: "Everyday you leave behind your loved ones to serve the nation. We are and will be, forever indebted to you. Thank you Happy #NationalDoctorsDay."





Actor couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn also wrote on doctors.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu says she has 'bigger and better' things to do than to respond to Kangana Ranaut: 'I matter a lot'

Ajay Devgn too wrote on Twitter: "Doctors & Mothers are the two most important people in life, after the Almighty Today, my thoughts & prayers are with the medical fraternity, who’ve served us selflessly through this pandemic. And, even otherwise. #NationalDoctorsDay."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, in a statement, said: “Doctors and the entire medical fraternity have been the real superheroes in today’s times. I salute them for constantly putting themselves at risk to save the nation but we too have the power to save them. They also have families, they also have near and dear ones worrying for them. It is our duty to also keep them safe.”

“If we respect and care for the doctors and the entire medical fraternity, who have been battling this virus since last year, we should be judicious in how we lead our lives and not be irresponsible to create more pressure on them. COVID-19 has not gone away from our country. I urge everyone to please be vigilant and stay safe by maintaining social distancing, by wearing masks and sanitizing well, and yes, please get vaccinated at the earliest. It can save lives and help our country to rest," he added.