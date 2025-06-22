Amitabh Bachchan lauds ‘inheritor’ Abhishek Bachchan in emotional note: 'He dared to take on films that challenged him'

Amitabh Bachchan has only praises for son Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh also shared a photo of Abhishek on his blog. In the picture, Abhishek wore a grey hoodie, pants and a cap as he looked ahead of him. Amitabh wrote, "… and there is immense admiration for Abhishek. 'Mere bete, bete hone se mere uttaradhikari nahi onge; jo mere uttaradhikari honge who mere bete honge- Harivansh Rai Bachchan. 'My sons, just because you are my sons, shall not be my inheritors .. they that shall be my inheritors, shall be my sons'."

Amitabh talks about Abhishek's portrayal of different roles

The veteran actor praised Abhishek's choice of roles and portrayal of characters. "Each role he has accepted and played has been with immense dedication .. he has ever delivered the character to perfection .. his choice of films and roles has guided him to give him opportunity to try something different .. and I remember the words written in my Autograph book as a youngster, by the great Hindi poet laureate, Shri Ram Dhari Singh 'Dinkar’, when he would often visit our home in Allahabad, now Prayagraj," he said.

"'Success comes to those who dare and act'. 'Act’ not in reference to acting on stage or film but in life to be dare and to act ..Abhishek has ever done that .. he has dared to take on films and characters that challenged him .. and he 'acted’ .. he dared to act and be recognised .. my admiration to my inheritor, my son," concluded Amitabh.

He also reacted to a tweet about the trailer of Abhishek's next film, Kaalidhar Laapata. Sharing it, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “My prayers Abhishek .. your ability to choose different roles and films and to immerse yourself in them .. and succeed .. a very rare quality ..love and blessings (folded hands emojis).”

About Kaalidhar Laapata

Directed by Madhumita, Kaalidhar Laapata stars Abhishek as Kaalidhar--a middle-aged man grappling with memory loss, abandonment, and a lifetime of quiet betrayals. When he overhears his siblings' cruel plan to abandon him at the crowded Maha Kumbh Mela, Kaalidhar decides to disappear on his own terms.

Fate intervenes in the form of Ballu (Daivik Bhagela), an outspoken, street-smart 8-year-old who's been surviving solo on India's chaotic streets. What begins as a chance meeting becomes the beginning of something far more profound. Kaalidhar Laapata will be available on ZEE5 on July 4.