Amitabh Bachchan recalls getting mobbed at an international airport, called ‘3rd rate actor from 3rd world country’

India clinched the U19 Cricket World Cup title for a record-extending sixth time, beating England by 100 runs in the U19 World Cup 2026 final in Harare on Friday. Actor Amitabh Bachchan is beaming with pride at the continued success of the Indian team, and took to his blog to declare that India is the champion, that we are number 1 in the world. Amitabh Bachchan recalled an incident from years ago when he was mobbed at an international airport.

What Amitabh said Amitabh went on to recall a personal incident which had left an indelible mark on him. He began, “I was invited to a Country ( will not disclose name ) for a Film Festival they were having .. and I accepted to go .. in the plane i saw their news paper, which had a picture of one of my films .. not understanding the language i asked the air hostess, what is written .. she said it is a poster of a Indian film and the paper says that its actor is coming to the country.”

He went on to add, “Surprised how and why this foreign country could be so enamoured by our films, on landing I found out why .. people started gathering , had a problem getting from plane to immigration desk .. but the crowd kept gathering around , making it difficult for me to even walk .. the situation became so chaotic that the Police came, pulled me out from the crowd , took me out from the Airport, put me in a car and escorted me to my Hotel.”

‘India being called 3rd World was hurtful’ The note read further, "In my entire life, for the first time, my Immigration was done inside a Hotel. Subsequently, each moment I stepped out to an event or a sightseeing trip, massive crowds would gather. Police, escorts and cop cars would follow in protection. This was apparently not very acceptable to a Senior elder Journalist of the Country, and he brought out a headline in the newspaper the next day .. which read :

"WHY IS SO MUCH ATTENTION BEING GIVEN TO THIS 3RD RATE ACTOR FROM A 3RD WORLD COUNTRY .. !"

the 3rd rate actor bit was correct and accepted by me .. but India being called 3rd World was hurtful ..which is why the above .. which i repeat here for convenience. U19 Cricket INDIA .. WORLD CHAMPIONS ! ठोक दिया दुश्मन को !!

Blind , Women's , Mens Cricket ALL world Champions .. we are NUMBER 1 .. ONE .. on top , FIRST in World."

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. Big B's portrayal of Ashwatthama in the sci-fi drama won hearts, and the film became a massive success, grossing over ₹1,000 crore worldwide.