Amitabh Bachchan shows off his new ride.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan rides toy bike on sets with 'music in the ears'. See pics

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a glimpse of his fun time on the sets of a project as he drove around on a toy bike with head phones on. He also revealed the real reason behind the presence of such a bike on the sets.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:33 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a glimpse of his new ride. However, its not a luxury purchase but a toy bike on the sets of one of his projects.

Sharing two pictures of himself on the bike with headphones on his head, the Gulabo Sitabo actor wrote on Twitter, "toy boy .. work does that to you !!" He shared the same picture on Instagram and wrote, ".. music in the ears .. toy boy entering the sets to work .. on buggie wheels .. yuuuhoooo."


Throwing more light on the vehicle and how it was to help a female colleague who was nursing a plastered foot, Amitabh elaborated on his blog, "… when work becomes toy boyish .. and the need to travel within gets buggied and driven within confines of the set .. then its is time to resolve the actual need for colleague that has her foot in plaster and cannot move without help of wheel chair .. so .. .. provide her with my own hospital vehicle , so she can have the comfort of not using walkers or crutches .. just a friendly gesture for a lady in some distress .."

He went on to further joke about the head phones and the technology upgrades these days. He wrote, ".. but the head phones of the genesis play at the superior heads that never enter the ear lobes , merely surround the area about with some superior technology .. a technology that changes as rapidly as the window that appears on the Mac when depressed."

Also read: Ranveer Singh teases Nick Jonas for sharing workout video: 'Jiju! Dolle-Sholle'

Amitabh continues to work on several brand commercials and has quite a few films in his kitty. He recently wrapped up game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He will now be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-delayed Brahmastra, Ajay Devgn directorial Mayday and Rumi Jaffery's Chehre.

