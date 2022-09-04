Amitabh Bachchan turns music composer for R Balki’s Chup Revenge of the Artist, creates Dulquer Salmaan-starrer’s score

Amitabh Bachchan has donned a number of hats in a long career in the film industry. He has been an actor, a singer, and even a producer. But even after 54 years of being in the industry, the veteran actor keeps finding new things to do. Amitabh is turning composer for the upcoming film Chup and will see his names in the film’s credits as a composer for the first time. Also read: Chup Revenge of the Artist teaser: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan star in R Balki's intriguing ode to Guru Dutt

Chup: Revenge of the Artist is directed by R Balki, who has previously directed Amitabh in Paa, Cheeni Kum, and Shamitabh. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt, and has been described as a tribute to the late filmmaker Guru Dutt.

Speaking to E-Times about how Amitabh came to be associated with the film, director Balki said, “It all happened very impromptu. I had asked Amitji to see the movie (Chup). After seeing it, he called me over and he played me a tune on his piano and said that’s what the movie and the characters made him feel. He was very touched. I was ecstatic. I asked him if I could use the tune and he immediately gifted it to the movie. Today Chup is the first film that has got Amitji's official composition as the score for the credits.”

Chup is a psychological thriller, which will be released theatrically on September 23. The film’s teaser was released in June. Talking about the film, Balki had said in a statement last year, "Chup is an ode to the sensitive artist, and Guru Dutt is right on top of that list. I have had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it.”

