Amitabh Bachchan wraps KBC 14 shoot, hopes to return soon: 'We shall all be together again'

Amitabh Bachchan has wrapped the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 and he shared a bunch of pictures from his last day on the sets. He also recalled a moment from his iconic film Deewar. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says days at Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 'are coming to an end')

Amitabh also wrote about it in his blog and revealed his return gift for his fans. "The last day of the show and the greetings from them that work so hard to make KBC what it is .. a farewell or a bye to be back hopefully next year again .. and the return gift from me .. a moment of DEEWAR .. and the emotions."

The actor tweeted about completing the latest season of his popular game show through the day. "T 4495 - .. and here endeth the Lesson .. Ek aur maha prayas samapt hone ja raha hai aur is aasha ke saath ki ek aur na kewal prapti hogi balki, nayi shuruat (Yet another grand attempt is about to end with the hope that one more achievement will be secured and give way for another beginning)."

Amitabh Bachchan on sets of KBC 14.

He also wrote in a series of tweets, "T 4497 - bye to one and the hope to be back again .T 4496 - another day another challenge .. life on its treadmill keeps moving .."

Amitabh has been writing about the end of the latest season of KBC for a few days now. He wrote earlier this week, "Ek khatam hone ko hai, dusra aarambh hone ko hai. Jeevan ardh aur purm viraam ka hi to khela hai (One is about to end and another one about to begin. Life, indeed, is the game of comma and full stop)."

T 4497 - bye to one and the hope to be back again .. pic.twitter.com/qtHli4lmCz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 15, 2022

In one of his blogs earlier this week, Amitabh wrote about ‘withdrawl symptoms’ as the end to KBC 14 closed by. “The days at KBC are coming to an end and the association brings in withdrawal sentiments .. crew and cast begin to feel the absence soon of the routine and there is a sense of departure .. But hopefully we shall all be together again .. SOON,” he wrote.

A screenshot of Amitabh Bachchan's tweets.

On Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan attended the inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022. During his speech at the opening of the festival, Amitabh talked about censorship and expression. Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji were also present for the inauguration of the film festival.

Recently seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, Amitabh now has two films lined up with Deepika Padukone. One of these is Nag Ashwin's Project K that also features Prabhas and another one is the Hindi remake of The Intern.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON