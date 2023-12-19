Ananya Panday and rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapur attend Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening, Suhana Khan joins them

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav are all set to come together in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Ahead of its release, a special screening was held in Mumbai, which was attended by many of their film colleagues. After Siddhant's rumoured girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda watched the film a day before, it was Aditya Roy Kapur supporting Ananya at a special show on Monday. Also read: Navya Naveli Nanda blushes as she attends boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur at Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Aditya and Ananya at film screening

In a paparazzi video, Ananya Panday and Aditya were seen reaching the venue separately and posing for the cameras. Aditya is rumoured to be dating Ananya since last year. Both are often seen out and about in the city, attending parties together.

While the Night Manager actor opted for a casual look in a white t-shirt, topped with a plaid shirt and denim pants, Ananya kept it chic for her film screening. She looked relaxed in a white crop top and denim shorts. She paired them with an oversized black blazer and Prada slippers.

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor at screening

Not only did Ananya's rumoured boyfriend come to cheer for her, but her close friends, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor too, attended the screening. Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter and recently made her film debut with The Archies. Shanaya is Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, who is going to make her debut most likely next year.

Suhana looked pretty in a navy blue turtle neck top and jeans. She was papped while arriving in her car. Shanaya was in her off-duty look. She wore a black tank top with jeans and happily waved at photographers.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is billed as a 'coming-of-digital-age' story which follows the life of three best friends, played by Ananya, Siddhant and Gourav. It navigates through their 20-something life in Mumbai as they juggle romance, ambition and heartbreak collide with the addictive draw of social media.

Apart from Adarsh, Ananya and Siddhant, the film also has Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh, Rohan Gurbaxani, Vijay Maurya, Divya Jagdale, Rahul Vohra and Suchitra Pillai. It is helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship in films, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will premiere on December 26 on Netflix.

