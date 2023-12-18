Navya Naveli Nanda blushes as she attends boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening. Watch

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is all set to hit the theatres on December 25. Ahead of its release, the makers held a special screening of the film in Mumbai. It was attended by many celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda who is rumoured to be dating Siddhant. Also read: Navya Nanda extends best wishes for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda at Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening. (Yogen Shah/Varinder Chawla)

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya at screening

In a paparazzi video on social media, Navya is seen arriving for the screening at the venue. She opted for a chic look in a white shirt with beige pants. She was all smiles as she got out of her vehicle and photographers began clicking her photos.

Post-screening, Navya and Siddhant Chaturvedi were spotted outside the actor's residence. Although they did not enter the building premises together, Navya seemed busy talking to someone on the phone. Siddhant was seen waving at the photographers briefly before getting inside the apartment.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Set in Mumbai, this narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Kho gaye Hum Kahan also stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. It is directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film revolves around the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), and is said to be a relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions.

It is defined as a coming-of-age story anchored in the universal emotion of friendship and lifelong bonds.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli

Meanwhile, Siddhant and Navya are rumoured to be dating for quite some time. They have not yet confirmed the relationship reports but are often seen at events. The rumours began after both were seen hanging out at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.

For the unversed, Navya is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan. She is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. Navya's brother Agastya Nanda recently made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

