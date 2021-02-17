Ananya Panday drops gorgeous pics, BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor can't stop raving about them
- Ananya Panday posted a bunch of new pictures on social media. Her besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were among those who praised her. See here.
Actor Ananya Panday on Tuesday shared some stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. Among those who raved about them were her childhood friends - Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.
Taking to Instagram, Ananya teased: "Go play ur video games." She is wearing a corset blouse paired with shorts.
Reacting to it, Suhana wrote: "Oh my goddd." Shanaya was also very impressed, and said: "Fav pics of u ever." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Neelam Kothari Soni and Maheep Kapoor also reacted to the post. While Neelam wrote "stunning," Maheep dropped a bunch of fire emojis. Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba said "stunning" while Ananya's aunt, Deanne Panday said: "One of your best photos ever."
Ananya had recently posted then-and-now pictures with Shanaya and Navya Naveli Nanda, and had written: "Nothing really changes (except I don’t bite Suhana’s head anymore...ok maybe I do sometimes."
She had jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate the New Year, with her rumoured boyfriend Ishan Khatter. The two had consciously avoided posting pictures together from the tropical island paradise, but she featured in some of his posts.
Also read: Not acting, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda says she's ready to join dad in family business
On her work front, Ananya has two projects in her kitty. She has Shakun Batra's untitled domestic noir film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The trio have shot for the film in Goa and Mumbai. She also has a film with Vijay Deverakonda called Liger, which will be released in multiple languages.
The actor made her film debut with 2019's Student of the Year 2. She went on to star in Pati Patni Aur Woh and later in Khaali Peeli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger displays his amazing action skills, Disha's sister calls it 'perfection'
- Tiger Shroff shared a short clip giving a peek into his 'setlife' doing an action sequence. His fans, family and industry colleagues were full of praise. Watch.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif cuts a royal figure in new photoshoot with Soha, ahead of baby's birth
- Siblings Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan took part in a photoshoot for the House of Pataudi label, ahead of his baby's birth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi trailer inspires hilarious memes: Fans can't stop laughing at DDLJ moment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhaakad star Arjun Rampal goes on a sunny safari with kids, here's what they saw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Gurfateh Pirzada, Karan Johar to groom Guilty actor
- Gurfateh Singh Pirzada played the male lead in Kiara Advani-starrer Netflix film Guilty. He is now a part of Karan Johar's talent management agency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya drops gorgeous pics, BFFs Suhana, Shanaya can't stop raving about them
- Ananya Panday posted a bunch of new pictures on social media. Her besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were among those who praised her. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza looks ravishing in red in unseen new picture from wedding with Vaibhav
- An new picture of Dia Mirza and her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, at their wedding on Monday, has been shared online by actor Smriti Khanna. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi cries while singing for husband Ritesh
- Bigg Boss 14: Weeks after teasing and flirting with Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant was seen remembering her husband, Ritesh, and crying as she sang for him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Kareena prepares to give birth, parents Randhir, Babita spotted at church
- Kareena Kapoor's parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, were spotted at the Mount Mary Church on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta send Dia Mirza love as she marries Vaibhav Rekhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya-Abhishek spotted at airport, Navya to join family business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says she feels at home on the battlefield, finds 'solace in conflict'
- Sharing a new behind-the-scenes picture from her upcoming film Dhaakad, actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she thrives on conflict, and was 'born to fight'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey tests positive for Covid-19, says 'symptoms are mild'
- Actor Ranvir Shorey has said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is under quarantine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput grooves to Tunak Tunak Tun at friend's wedding, see pics
- Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput attended her bestie's wedding on Tuesday and has shared stunning pictures from the function.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia-Vaibhav's wedding conducted by priestess, fans hail actor's 'feminism'
- Dia Mirza has shared a number of pictures from her marriage to Vaibhav Rekhi, but one particular picture with the woman priest at the helm of affairs, has charmed the internet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox