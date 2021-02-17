Actor Ananya Panday on Tuesday shared some stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. Among those who raved about them were her childhood friends - Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya teased: "Go play ur video games." She is wearing a corset blouse paired with shorts.

Reacting to it, Suhana wrote: "Oh my goddd." Shanaya was also very impressed, and said: "Fav pics of u ever." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Neelam Kothari Soni and Maheep Kapoor also reacted to the post. While Neelam wrote "stunning," Maheep dropped a bunch of fire emojis. Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba said "stunning" while Ananya's aunt, Deanne Panday said: "One of your best photos ever."





Ananya had recently posted then-and-now pictures with Shanaya and Navya Naveli Nanda, and had written: "Nothing really changes (except I don’t bite Suhana’s head anymore...ok maybe I do sometimes."

She had jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate the New Year, with her rumoured boyfriend Ishan Khatter. The two had consciously avoided posting pictures together from the tropical island paradise, but she featured in some of his posts.

On her work front, Ananya has two projects in her kitty. She has Shakun Batra's untitled domestic noir film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The trio have shot for the film in Goa and Mumbai. She also has a film with Vijay Deverakonda called Liger, which will be released in multiple languages.

The actor made her film debut with 2019's Student of the Year 2. She went on to star in Pati Patni Aur Woh and later in Khaali Peeli.

