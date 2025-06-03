Ananya Panday knows she's privileged, doesn't want to ‘waste’ it: ‘There are people more talented, better looking…’

Ananya Panday talks about being privileged

Ananya was asked how the chats about her coming from a place of privilege make her feel. She said, "I've always been the kind of person to acknowledge my privilege. Even when I went on Koffee with Karan for the first time, I said that I know that I'm privileged. I know that there are probably people out there who are more talented, better looking and more hardworking than I am. But now I've got this opportunity, and I don't want to waste it, as this has also been my dream since I was a child."

Ananya on being Chunkey Pandey's daughter

She spoke about her father, actor Chunky Panday, adding that she is proud to be his daughter. "I've taken the shame out of being privileged, and I look at it with a sense of pride. My father was a child of two doctors, and his dream was to become an actor; he became one. He worked for 40-plus years, and if I can carry forward his legacy and make him proud, it will be a very big achievement for me. I don't want to not be known as Chunky Panday's daughter. I'm so proud that he's my father. I don't want to look at it as a negative thing anymore because people will always have something to say," she added.

About Ananya's projects

Fans will see Ananya with Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is slated to release in theatres on February 13, 2026.

Ananya also has the upcoming romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, in which she stars alongside Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is scheduled for release in 2025. She was last seen in Karan Singh Tyagi's Kesari Chapter 2 alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.