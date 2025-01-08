Ananya Panday talks about her marriage plans, having babies amid relationship rumours with Walker Blanco

Last year, Ananya Panday made headlines for her rumoured relationship with former model Walker Blanco. The pair sparked dating rumours after being spotted together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. In an interview with Forbes India, Ananya revealed that she sees herself getting married within the next five years. (Also Read: Ananya Panday recalls being called 'flat screen TV, hunchback' in school: ‘I am very insecure about my body’) Ananya Panday talks about her marriage plans amid dating rumours with Walker Blanco.

Ananya Panday shares her marriage plans

Ananya Panday discussed her personal plans for the next five years, saying, “Personally, in five years from now, I hopefully see myself married, with a happy, settled home, planning babies, and lots of dogs.”

Ananya also shared her professional ambitions, stating, "I really see myself at the top of my game. There’s always competition, but right now, I’m focusing on working and getting better at my craft."

Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco relationship rumours

According to the Bombay Times, Ananya introduced Walker as her ‘partner’ at Anant Ambani's wedding. "She was not even hiding it. Multiple people saw them dancing together to a romantic song," a source revealed. However, the duo is yet to react to the rumours.

Walker Blanco reportedly works with the Ambanis at Vantara in Jamnagar, though details about his job and whether he stays in India remain unclear. On Ananya’s 26th birthday, Walker posted a sweet birthday message on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday beautiful! You are so special! I love you, Anniee (red heart emoji)!"

The actor will star in Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshay this year. Ananya is basking in the success of her Netflix film CTRL. In the film, Ananya plays Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after a painful breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to erase her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life.

Prior to CTRL, Ananya delivered a successful performance in the Call Me Bae series.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Ananya's mother, Bhavana Pandey, expressed gratitude to the audience for appreciating Ananya's hard work as she delivered back-to-back successful projects.