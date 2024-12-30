Ananya Panday opens up on partying with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Navya and Shanaya at Mannat

Ananya Panday shares a close bond with Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan. The actor is often seen partying with her BFF Suhana. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Ananya gave a sneak peek into parties at Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat. Ananya Panday talks about partying with Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda at Mannat.

(Also Read: Ananya Panday says Gehraiyaan co-star Deepika Padukone stands up for every person on set in a ‘very polite way’)

Ananya Panday says the best parties are at Mannat

When asked about the parties she attended at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Ananya Panday said, "The best parties are the ones that end at Mannat. After we go to places - for example after Manish's (Malhotra) Diwali party - me, Suhana, Shah Rukh sir, Shanaya, and Navya, we went back, sat, and ate our burgers and discussed what happened through the night. And sometimes we continue dancing, just a few of us, and those are the best parties. The after-after parties."

She further added that she idolizes Shah Rukh Khan and said, "The way he (SRK) is and the way he makes the people around him feel. Not just family but any person he comes in contact with. I think that is such a charming quality. I wish to be even one percent of that one day."

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan have grown up together. The two have been best friends since their childhood. Suhana and Ananya are often seen cheering for each other, giving each other shoutouts for their upcoming projects.

Upcoming projects

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan in King. Reportedly helmed by Sidharth Anand, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and is set to go on floors next year.

Ananya Panday, on the other hand, will be next seen in the movie Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya and Shankara. Helmed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar, the film is expected to be released in 2025. Karan Johar shared the announcement on social media, sharing four posters, with the caption, "We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai. (sic)"