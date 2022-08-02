Ananya Panday twins with ‘forever inspiration’ Karisma Kapoor, reveals she carries her pic 'on every shoot'

Ananya Panday has posted a picture on Instagram, where she is twinning effortlessly with her ‘forever inspirational figure’ Karishma Kapoor, also known as Lolo. Ananya wore a multicoloured-striped dress while taking a mirror selfie on the sets of her upcoming movie Liger. In the pic was an old photo of Karisma, where she was wearing a similar multicoloured top. ( Also read: Ananya Pandey shares pics of how fast her ‘mood’ changes, fans love her post)

Ananya captioned her post, “BTS of #Liger twining w the forever inspo Lolo, fun fact I take this picture with me on every shoot it’s a mood!!!! #Liger25thAugust.” Her post received several comments from celebs and fans alike. Karisma’s sister-actor Kareen Kapoor Khan wrote, “So cool you look you star” and “No one like OUR LOLO.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on her post. Karisma Kapoor reacted to the post, sharing it on Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Aww this is adorable. Love you my doll.”

Karisma Kapoor's Instagram Stories.

Karisma Kapoor made her acting debut with the movie Prem Qaidi in 1991. She is all set to star in Abhinay Deo’s upcoming web series Brown, which is being billed as her comeback. She was last seen in a cameo in the 2018 film Zero.

Ananya Panday made her acting debut with teen film Student of the Year 2 in 2019. She has also been seen in Khaali Peeli (2020 ) and Gehraiyaan (2022). She is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie, Liger with co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie is set to release in theatres on August 25. A new song titled Waat Laga Denge from the sports-based film was released on Friday.

She will also be seen in Arjun Varain Singh's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and is written by Arjun, along with Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.

