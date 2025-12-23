Ananya Panday gets emotional as Amitabh Bachchan praises her performance in Kesari Chapter 2: ‘Bohot khoobi se…’

Ananya Panday is busy with the promotions of her upcoming release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. She promoted the film along with co-star Kartik Aaryan at Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game show Kaun Banega Crorepati recently. During the episode, Amitabh singled out Ananya's performance in her previous release, Kesari Chapter 2, and showered praise on her, which made her teary-eyed. (Also read: KBC 17: Ananya Panday teaches Amitabh Bachchan Gen Z slang ‘drip, OOTD', Kartik Aaryan dances to Jumma Chumma. Watch) Amitabh Bachchan praised Ananya Panday for holding her own in Kesari Chapter 2.

What Amitabh said

Amitabh said, “Aur inke liye bhi humne kaha tha, inki ek film he, Kesari (Chapter 2). Jisme inhone kaam kiya tha humne kaha ki bohot bade bade kalakaar he usme aur sabne bohot achcha kaam kiya. Lekin itne bade kalakaro ke saath rehkar bhi Ananya aapne bohot khubi se apna role nibhaya (For her, I will say about Kesari Chapter 2. There were big names in that film and they were all good. Yet Ananya stood out and managed to pull off that role so well).”

Ananya got emotional at the praise. Amitabh went on to add, “Jyada bolna nahi tha inko. Jis tarah se unki nazar gayi, unki look gayi. Kya hota he ki, hum sab ek hi profession mein he. Hum log ko 3 mahine pata chal jaata he ki humara role kya he, humara dialogue kya he lekin jab shooting ho raha he tab humari janta ko ye lagni chahiye ki ye avsar pehli baar hua he humare saath aur pehli baar hum ye bolne jaa rahe he. Wahi par kalaakar ki khoobi pata chalti he. Woh feeling maine aap mein dekhi (She did not have much to say, but the way she communicated with her eyes were enough. We are in the same profession so we know our character months before shoot. But the real test of an artist is in the way they make it new all over again with their portrayal. That I saw in Ananya's performance).” Ananya shared the clip on her Instagram account and wrote, “he biggest moment of any actors life ♥️🙏🏼 I will cherish your words forever Amit Ji.”

Kesari Chapter 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film. It also starred Akshay Kumar as Advocate C. Sankaran Nair, and R Madhavan as Advocate Neville McKinley. The film was based on The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, the film centres on C. Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British to uncover the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The film was released on April 18 and went on to become a moderate success.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is set to hit screens on December 25.