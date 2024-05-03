Anees Bazmee calls Govinda, David Dhawan and himself 'superhit trio' as Swarg clocks 34 years; Arjun Kapoor reacts

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee took a trip down memory lane as his film Swarg is set to complete 34 years of release. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Anees shared throwback pictures from the sets of Swarg. (Also Read | Anees Bazmee reacts to Anil Kapoor-Boney Kapoor rift over No Entry 2) Anees Bazmee called himself, Govinda and David Dhawan 'superhit trio'.

Anees Bazmee poses with David Dhawan, Govinda

The first photo showed David Dhawan and Anees twinning in white and black outfits as they sat and posed for the camera on the sets of the film. The next picture featured Anees sipping tea as David and late actor Rajesh Khanna shared a laugh. Sharing the post, Anees captioned it, "Celebrating 34 years of Swarg! This was the start of a superhit trio of @govinda_herono1, #DavidDhawan, and I."

Anees pens note

"I'm really thankful for this incredible collaboration which led to many big entertaining films. A very enjoyable journey," he added. Actor Arjun Kapoor commented, "Masters of Comedy." Aparshakti Khurana commented, "Wow". A fan wrote, "Two masters and Super duper hit No 1 Jodi @aneesbazmee." A person said, "You are a magician you have given this industry some of its best films."

About Swarg

Swarg marked Anees' debut as a writer and is still considered a classic in Hindi cinema. Directed by David Dhawan, the film starred Rajesh Khanna, Juhi Chawla, and Govinda in important roles. Swarg received praise from critics and audiences alike and was one of the top-grossing films of 1990.

Anees' next film

Anees Bazmee is busy preparing for the third installment of the popular horror series Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Tripti Dimri. It is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

Anees also directed the second part. In the second part, Kartik shared screen space with Tabu and Kiara Advani. Vidya essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The first part was helmed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya.