'Seen colours change in the world': Aneet Padda shares mushy birthday post for Ahaan Panday, fans call them soulmates

Actor Ahaan Panday turns 28 on Tuesday, 23 December. The one-film-old actor became an overnight star after the release of his debut film, Saiyaara, earlier this year. On his birthday, his Saiyaara co-star and friend Aneet Padda shared a carousel post consisting of pictures and videos of him on her Instagram account. Alongside was a love-filled, heartfelt birthday wish that had fans gushing over their bond. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starred together in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara.

Aneet's birthday post for Ahaan

A little after midnight on Tuesday, Aneet took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures of Ahaan with herself and alone. She wrote in the caption, “I’ve seen the future. I’ve seen passersby smile when you laugh out loud, they can’t help it. I’ve seen colours change in the world around, when your eyes are lost in thought admiring an old woman, watering her plants, unaware. I’ve seen the scribbles in your notepad, holding the musings of an unusual mind, rare and magical. The change of your camera lens, stubborn in its search for beauty in the mundane. I’ve seen you be so selfless. I’ve seen my mom and dad trusting you deeply, beaming with love when they ask “ahaan kiven ae? theek hai na?” every video call. I’ve seen Deanne aunty cry every time she sees your face on that poster. Pride mixed with disbelief at her son’s kindness, his soul—at the man she raised. I’ve seen a stranger having a better day, after talking to you. I’ve seen the security guard waiting for his daily chat with you at 2 pm sharp. I’ve seen the world stop and stare at you before it knew why. Before it met its saiyaara on a movie screen. You were always a star, dadi was always proud. I saw the future then and I see it now. It’s all set to come true.”

Aneet capped the long post with a birthday wish for her co-star and friend. “Happy birthday ahaana, i will always be proud of the person you are. Thank you for giving the world the gift of you,” she added.

Fans react

The pictures in the carousel included a young Ahaan with his grandmother, one where he played with his dog, and several BTS pictures from the sets and promotions of Saiyaara with Aneet.

In the comments, fans praised their bond. One wrote, “Platonic soulmates at its finest🥹 such a wholesome bond. I love her love for him.” Another chimed in, “That’s a beautiful note and a beautiful bond.” One comment wished only the best for them. “Crying 😭😭😭❤️🤍 nazar na lage.” While there have been speculations that Ahaan and Aneet are dating, the two actors have clarified that they are just very good friends.

Ahaan and Aneet's careers

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, was the first major film role for both young actors. The romantic drama earned ₹570 crore worldwide and became the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history. Ahaan will be next seen in an action thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It also stars Aaishvary Thackeray and Sharvari. Aneet, meanwhile will star in Maddock horror comedy Shakti Shalini. Both films will release in 2026.