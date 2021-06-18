Angad Bedi: As we start slowly, we will gain what we lost

The losses after the deadly second wave of Covid-19 might be high, but so will be the gains as we rise from it, believes actor Angad Bedi, who is on his way to regain strength, after having tested Covid-19 negative on May 23.

“Now, everything will pick up, and we will start making projects. Slowly, we will build our confidence again as we get back to a film set. We have to start slowly, and we will gain what we lost, because that is the circle of life,” asserts Bedi, talking about “Nature’s laws of what goes up must come down and then rise again”.

With unlock phase gaining momentum, and work restarting, the backlog of projects will also get cleared, which is great news not only for actors but for everyone associated with the entertainment industry.

“Now, when everybody gets vaccinated, things will immediately start moving at a fast pace. With the lockdown, so many films got stuck. And it is not about us; there are just 1% of us as actors in front of the camera, but 99% is behind the camera,” he points, adding, “Everybody was struggling to make a living, and now, we all will overcome this together, be victorious and emerge out with a smile.”

Going forward, the Inside Edge actor feels one needs to move on with gratitude towards nature, and be careful of their actions.

“We have been very ungrateful towards our existence and nature, that is why we are facing this. We are still coming through with it, and we should be grateful about it,” he ends.