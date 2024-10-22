Anil Kapoor turns down paan masala ad: Other actors who also refused it in the past

Actor Anil Kapoor has joined the club of Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, and Yash as he too recently turned down an advertisement for a paan masala brand. As per Pinkvilla, Anil took the step as he "believes he has a responsibility towards his fans". Earlier, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Shah Rukh were criticised by people for endorsing paan masala brands. Later, Akshay announced that he would not be part of such ads. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan reveals why he refused 'supari, pan-masala brands': 'This doesn't fit my plans') Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Allu Arjun won't do paan masala ads.

Here are the actors who have so far refused to endorse such ads:

1) Anil Kapoor

Reportedly, the deal with Anil Kapoor was worth ₹10 crore. Pinkvilla, citing its source, reported, "Yes, Anil Kapoor was approached by a major pan masala company with a tempting offer. However, he was quick to decline. He believes he has a responsibility towards his fans and the wider audience and feels strongly about not endorsing products that could potentially harm public health, regardless of the monetary compensation."

Anil will be seen in the action-drama Subedaar. The film will be directed by Suresh Triveni. Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film.

2) Kartik Aaryan

Earlier this year, speaking with The Lallantop, Kartik revealed rejecting ‘supari’ and other endorsements. He had added that he felt it was ‘wrong’. The actor had said, “I have been offered a lot of brands that I have refused. Like those supari, pan masala brands. I don’t relate to those things. And I try that as long as I can, I refuse these things. I can’t say who is right or wrong, everyone has their own way of thinking. But this doesn’t fit my plans.”

Kartik Aaryan is currently promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also features Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is set for a Diwali release. Kartik will reprise his popular role as Rooh Baba, alongside Tripti Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Vijay Raaz.

3) Allu Arjun

The actor has always shied away from endorsing tobacco, pan and liquor brands. Last year in December, a report by Gulte stated that Allu Arjun turned down a similar brand placement deal for his upcoming film. On-screen, when the actor smokes, drinks, or chews, the brand wants their logo to be seen in the same frame. They had even offered ₹10 crore reportedly.

But as he wasn’t comfortable with promoting such brands, he turned down the offer. After Pushpa's success, too, Allu Arjun was offered a hefty amount by a tobacco company for a TV commercial for one of their products. But Allu had turned down the offer since he doesn’t consume tobacco.

The actor will be next seen in Pushpa: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The film will release in theatres on December 6. Allu, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil will reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat respectively in the film.

4) Yash

In 2022, Yash refused a multi-crore endorsement deal for a paan masala and cardamom brand. The agency that manages endorsement deals for Yash, Exceed Entertainment, had issued a statement. A part of it read, "Recently we declined a double digit multi crore offer from a pan masala brand and are going to be extremely mindful on who we associate with. Given his pan-India appeal, we want use this opportunity to give right kind of messaging to his fans and followers and invest our time and sweat with brands which have a conscience, are like minded and want to play the long game, just like the man himself."

Yash will soon be seen in Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups. Yash is also one of the producers of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana.

5) Smriti Irani

Last year, she had said on the The Ranveer Show, “I had borrowed money from the bank to buy a home. It doesn't sound very flashy right now, but it was around 25 to 27 lakhs. I was just about to scrape by to give the down payment of the house. I remember somebody walking into my set one day and offering me an ad for a paan masala, and that money was exactly 10 times the amount that I owed to the bank."

Smriti Irani had added, "I refused the ad and people looked at me as if I have gone absolutely crazy. They said are you mad, you need the money. I knew families were watching, youngsters watching. I said can you imagine somebody who is trying to make them as though you are a part of the family suddenly selling paan masala. So I said no, contentiously."

Who else won't do paan masala ads

Apart from them, actors such as John Abraham and Ammy Virk have also said that they will never endorse paan masala brands. John had slammed actors who endorse such brands, likening it to promoting a harmful product that can lead to health issues. He had added that he won't "sell death, because it’s a matter of principle". Ammy had said he "won't do a paan masala ad just for money or success".

Actors who endorsed such ads

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had announced his disassociation from a paan masala brand soon after featuring in an advertisement for the brand. He had joined Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan for the promos of Vimal's cardamom products. The brand also sells tobacco products. Later, Akshay apologised to his fans and shared a note that said he'd use the endorsement fee for a worthy cause.