Ammy Virk won't endorse paan masala ads for money: I would never do anything that would hurt anyone’s sentiments

Over the years, actor Ammy Virk has found recognition for his acting skills, and he is not taking his fame for granted. The actor has shared that he will never endorse pan masala, no matter what lucrative offers come his way. Also read: Ammy Virk calls 83 co-star Ranveer Singh his big brother: ‘He lives in our hearts’ Ammy Virk will next be seen in Bollywood film, Khel Khel Mein.

Recently, Ammy opened up about his commitment to using his platform for good,

Ammy doesn’t care about the price tag

Ammy has been firm in his stance and stressed that he would respectfully pass on the opportunity.

"I won't do a paan masala ad just for money or success," he said in a statement.

The actor added, “I want good characters or roles to come to me, and that matters the most. I know I might get good money for it, but I'm here in the industry because of my turban. If it wasn't for my turban, I wouldn't be here. Being a Sardar is the reason I'm here, and wearing this, I would never do anything that would hurt the sentiments of my audience."

Ammy’s next move

When it comes to film front, the actor will next be seen in Khel Khel Mein, which is slated to open on the big screen on August 15.

The comedy film is about a fallout of a dinner party game that goes in an unexpected direction. The plot revolves around seven friends who gather for an evening, during which they agree to make their phones public property for the night.

Khel Khel Mein is directed by Mudassar Aziz of Happy Bhag Jayegi and Pati, Patni Aur Woh-fame. It's co-written by him and Sara Bodinar, and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Khel Khel Mein, earlier slated to release in September, will now hit the cinemas on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15. It will clash with two other Bollywood tentpoles – Nikkhil Advani's action thriller Vedaa, starring John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, and Abhishek Banerjee, and Stree 2, Amar Kaushik's sequel to his 2018 blockbuster. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana will reprise their roles from the horror comedy. Stree 2 also features a special dance number by Tamannaah Bhatia.