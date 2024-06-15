Ammy Virk calls 83 co-star Ranveer Singh his big brother: ‘He lives in our hearts’

Actor Ammy Virk got to know Ranveer Singh while working on the sports film 83 and formed a special bond, which he cherishes till date. In a recent interview, Ammy shared that he found a big brother in Ranveer, who is always eager to help and spread positivity. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh- The new pillars of Bollywood) Ranveer Singh and Ammy Virk shared screen together in the film, 83.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ammy looked back at working with Ranveer on the project, and his bond with the actor.

Memories for life

Talking about his camaraderie with Ranveer, Ammy said, “India should learn from him; he is such a positive and successful person. No matter the situation, if you’re feeling down and this guy shows up, Ranveer Singh, if he appears in front of you, you just light up (you become happy).”

Calling him an “amazing guy”, Ammy added, “There were 14 of us in the entire film, and if you want to meet everyone, he does it with an open heart, giving hugs and kisses to each and every person. He is so well-liked by everyone, such a bundle of joy. He is like a big brother; this man took care of all 14 of us. Truly, he is a very good person, he lives in our hearts. He will achieve a lot of success and go far, even to Hollywood and beyond. He will surely break all the records one day”.

About the film

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. Ranveer brought the life of former cricketer Kapil Dev alive on screen through the film. Ammy was seen in the role of Balwinder Sandhu in 83.

It also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone plays Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Bhatia, in the film.

After getting delayed for more than a year and a half owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the project was released in the month of December2021. It failed to elicit the expected response at the box office.