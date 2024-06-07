Kartik Aaryan reveals why he refused 'supari, pan-masala brands': 'This doesn't fit my plans'

Kartik Aaryan ha achieved stardom in a span of 15 years in the Hindi film industry. The actor who is also the face of many popular brands recently spoke about his discomfort when it comes to endorsing fairness creams or pan-masala brands. In an interview with The Lallantop, Kartik spoke about rejecting ‘supari’ and other endorsements as he felt it was ‘wrong’. (Also read: Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan surprises with athletic transformation in Tu Hai Champion song). Kartik Aaryan recently revealed why he rejected pan-masala, supari brands.

Kartik Aaryan recalls refusing pan-masala brands

Kartik recalled how he did not renew his contract for a fairness brand after endorsing it for a brief period. He told, “I did an ad for a face cream a long time ago but then I stopped it. I was not convinced with it. I did not renew it because then I understood that it could be wrong.” The actor further said, “I have been offered a lot of brands that I have refused. Like those supari, pan masala brands. I don’t relate to those things. And I try that as long as I can, I refuse these things. I can’t say who is right or wrong, everyone has their own way of thinking. But this doesn’t fit my plans.”

About Chandu Champion

Kartik will be next seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. He plays the character of former Indian paralympic gold-medalist Murlikant Petkar in the sports biopic. The actor has undergone physical transformation for portraying an athlete in the epic saga. The film also features Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Aniruddh Dave, Palak Lalwani and others in pivotal characters. Chandu Champion has been shot in in London, Wai and Jammu and Kashmir. The movie is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir and backed by production companies - Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films and will release on June 14.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming project

Kartik will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film also stars Tripti Dimri and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles. The horror-comedy is slated to release on October 31, 2024.