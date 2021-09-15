Anil Kapoor sings, parties with Usain Bolt and Mo Farah in Germany, calls it 'legendary night'. Watch

Actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday shared a post as he partied with athletes Usain Bolt and Mo Farah. Taking to Instagram, Anil shared several pictures and gave a peek at the celebrations.

In the first picture, Anil Kapoor sat on a couch with Usain Bolt, Mo Farah and orthopedist Hans Wilhelm Muller Wohlfahrt as they enjoyed drinks at a pub. In the next picture, Usain posed with his hand on Anil's shoulder as they stood next to each other. In another picture, taken from a side angle, they looked in front and gave a thumbs up.

Sharing the post, Anil captioned it, "To a legendary night! @usainbolt @hussein_mofarah #DrHansWilhelmMullerWohlfahrt." In one of the pictures, the logo of H'ugo's Pizza-Bar-Lounge, which is situated in Germany's Munich, could be seen.

Usain Bolt also shared a video in which Anil Kapoor sang and danced with several others joining in. He captioned the post, "It’s A Party here in Munich @anilskapoor @ateamlifestyle #CY." +

Earlier this week, Anil had shared a video as he strolled inside a park in Munich. He had captioned it, "#MunichDiaries Just to be able to breathe in a mask free zone in a park in Munich with music playing was enough for me to shake my leg.... praying the world soon gets fully vaccinated and we can go back to normal life."

Anil often shares posts on his Instagram account. Recently, when his film Nayak clocked 20 years, he shared a screengrab from the film. He had captioned the post, "20 years ago I was the Reel life CM for a day and the rest is history! A lot of people had their views about me doing #Nayak but I knew I had to do this film & believed in its message! And now here we are celebrating #20yearsofNayak!!@shanmughamshankar #AmrishPuri #RaniMukerji #PareshRawal @iam_johnylever."

Also Read | Anil Kapoor reacts to trolls who said he ‘lives with plastic surgeon, drinks snake blood' to stay young

Meanwhile, Anil will be seen next in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta. He will star in the movie along with Neetu Singh, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan. He also has Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, in the pipeline. The movie will also feature Parineeti Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

Fans saw Anil last in AK vs AK, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film, which released on Netflix, also featured his daughter, actor Sonam Kapoor, in a cameo.