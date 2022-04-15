Anil Kapoor thanks Delhi Police for successfully catching culprits behind robbery at Sonam Kapoor's Delhi home

Actor Anil Kapoor took to Twitter on Friday to share a message for the Delhi Police. After a massive theft at the Delhi home of his Anil's daughter Sonam Kapoor, the Delhi Police jumped into action and finally caught the culprits. Thieves--a nurse and her husband--allegedly stole jewellery and cash worth ₹2.4 crore from the house of Sonam Kapoor's in-laws, the Ahujas. (Also read: Anil Kapoor reacts to troll who called him and Sonam Kapoor 'shameless', said they could do 'anything for money')

Sharing his message for the police, Anil wrote, “Shoutout to @DelhiPolice for their diligence and hard work at solving crimes in the city. Grateful for their service in solving the robbery case at Ahuja home so promptly under the leadership & guidance of @CPDelhi.”

Shoutout to @DelhiPolice for their diligence and hard work at solving crimes in the city. Grateful for their service in solving the robbery case at Ahuja home so promptly under the leadership & guidance of @CPDelhi 🙏🏻 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 15, 2022

On Thursday, Delhi Police Crime Branch also arrested the goldsmith who purchased the stolen jewellery belonging to Sonam's mother-in-law. The jewellery was stolen from Kapoor’s Amrita Shergill Road residence by a nurse and her husband employed by her. The jeweller was identified as Dev Verma, 40, a resident of Kalkaji, police said.

They said they have recovered from Dev stolen jewellery worth more than ₹1 crore that included 100 diamonds, six gold chains, diamond bangles, a diamond bracelet, two tops, and one brass coin. An i10 car that was purchased from the stolen amount by the accused couple has also been recovered. Other recoveries are still in process.

Police on Wednesday had arrested Aparna Ruth Wilson, an employee at Sonam's residence, along with her husband Naresh Kumar Sagar from their residence in Sarita Vihar.

They are accused of stealing cash and jewellery worth ₹2.4 crore in February from Sonam's house where she lives with her husband and in-laws. The nurse, hired to look after the 86-year-old mother-in-law of the actor, conspired with her accountant husband to steal the jewellery and cash from the house, police said.

Sonam and Anand got married in 2018 and are expecting their first baby together.

(With PTI input)

