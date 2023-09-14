Anil Sharma, Pallavi Joshi ‘hurt’ with Naseeruddin Shah's comment on Gadar 2, The Kashmir Files; ask him to watch films

A day after Naseeruddin Shah expressed his disappointment over the box office success of films such as The Kashmir Files and Gadar 2, Pallavi Joshi and Anil Sharma have responded to the statement and urged the veteran actor to watch the films before forming views about them. Pallavi talked to ETimes while Gadar 2 director Anil spoke with Aaj Tak for their reactions. (Also read: Naseeruddin Shah: ‘It’s disturbing that films like Gadar 2 are so popular’) Naseeruddin Shah said he was disappointed with the success of Gadar 2 and The Kashmir Files. Anil Sharma and Pallavi Joshi have now responded.

Pallavi urges Naseer to watch The Kashmir Files

Pallavi told the English daily that she read about Naseeruddin's comments and would like to request him to watch the film and then ‘say whatever he has to say’. She added that The Kashmir Files is not the kind of film Naseeruddin believes it to be and his perspective may change after watching the film. She also said it was immature to talk about things one has only heard about. Pallavi was one of the producers of The Kashmir Files and also played an important role in the film.

Pallavi is hurt

“When I talk openly about anything, I always collect all the information related to that subject. If I have to talk about any film whether it is The Kashmir Files or any other film, then I will definitely watch the film first. I respect Naseer bhai a lot, he is a very good artist, I request him to watch my film once. We have worked together in many films, so I know him well. Now if he comments on my film without seeing it, it hurts, but what to do? The world is like this," she said.

‘Gadar 2 is a masala film, not propoganda’

Talking to the Hindi news channel, Gadar 2 producer Anil Sharma also expressed his surprise in reaction to Naseeruddin's comments. He said he is surprised because Naseeruddin knows very well what ideology inspires him and he is surprised to see the comments the veteran actor made for Gadar 2. Insisting that Gadar 2 is a ‘proper masala film’, that is patriotic and is not against any community, Anil also said that people have been watching masala films for a very long time.

Anil to Naseer: ‘Please watch Gadar 2’

He added, “I am a fan of his acting. If he has made those statements, I would like to request him to watch my film, he will certainly change his opinion. Naseer saab knows pretty well that I have always made films for the sake of the masala, and never (has) political agenda (been a part of my films).”

Naseer's comments

In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Naseeruddin Shah had said that he found it disturbing that The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files and Gadar 2 became massively popular but films made by Sudhir Mishra, and Hansal Mehta don’t get seen.

