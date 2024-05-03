Ankita Lokhande quashes report about her rejecting Karan Johar’s Student of The Year 3: ‘Quite flattered by the rumour’

No truth at all!

The Pavitra Rishta actor used her Instagram account to rubbish the rumours. Sharing a screenshot of an article, she stated that the news is not true and that she was never a part of the show.

“Quite flattered by this rumour but this Koffee order wasn't mine to begin with,” Ankita wrote along with the screenshot, clearing the air on the news of her rejecting the show. Earlier, Ankita’s publicity team has now quashed the reports, calling it a false news. Her team said that Ankita was never a part of the project.

Here's what happened

On Thursday, it was reported by News18 that Ankita had been approached to play a key role in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 3, which has now turned into a web series.

“Yes, Ankita was approached for Student of The Year 3. I am not sure about the role she was offered but she was definitely asked if she could be a part of the SOTY franchise. However, she has rejected the offer and nobody knows the reason behind her decision,” a source was quoted as saying. The actor was also stunned by the claims, and took to Instagram Stories herself to dismiss the same.

What we know about Student of the Year 3

In April, Karan announced that Reema Maya would direct the third installment of the franchise, which will be a digital version. The announcement was made at a film festival in Chandigarh. It was also rumoured that Karan was planning to cast Shanaya Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan for the third part, but there is no official confirmation made on the same.

The web series will reportedly stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The world of Student of The Year was introduced back in 2012 with the debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood. The film’s second part starred Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Ankita was recently seen in the film, Swatantra Veer Savarkar, which also starred Randeep Hooda in the lead. The film, released on March 22, is based on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and his contribution during the Indian Independence struggle. The film was received well by the audiences.