Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
Anshula Kapoor on parents Boney Kapoor-Mona Kapoor’s divorce: ‘People started talking about my upbringing’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Nov 14, 2024 09:18 PM IST

Boney Kapoor got married to Mona Shourie in 1983. They had two kids together: Arjun Kapoor and Anshula. They got divorced in 1996.

In a new interview, Anshula Kapoor opened up about coping with her parents' Boney Kapoor-Mona Shourie’s divorce: She said it was tough as people started talking about their family values and upbringing. Also read: Arjun Kapoor says his mom Mona Shourie understood him completely: 'Now I have my sisters as support'

Boney Kapoor with his four kids: Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.
Boney Kapoor with his four kids: Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Anshula looks back

In a recent interview with Hautterfly, Anshula opened up about the challenges of being a daughter of a separated couple.

“Growing up in the 90s, no one really knew what to say when my parents got separated. People started talking about family values, my upbringing etc… I resigned into my own shell, and was trying to figure out what this new normal was all about,” she said.

Looking back at growing up in a household full of stars, Anshula said, “Of course, dad was working, mom was working, Sanjay chachu (Sanjay Kapoor) was working. Eventually, when we moved to our own space, mom had to become a one-person army... She was the caretaker, the lovegiver, the problem solver, and the breadwinner. She was both parents in one, and it was like she had ten hands to take care of us.”

More about Mona and Boney

Boney Kapoor got married to Mona Shourie in 1983. They had two kids together: Arjun Kapoor and Anshula. They got divorced in 1996. It is speculated that Boney was married to Mona when he started his relationship with actor Sridevi. Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996 and had two daughters – Janhvi and Khushi. In 2018, Sridevi died in Dubai after accidentally drowning in the bathtub in her hotel room.

Mona, who was a TV serial producer, died in 2012 due to multiple organ failure after battling cancer and hypertension. She was 47. Before her death, Mona was not keeping well for the last five months.

