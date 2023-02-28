Anupam Kher greets good friend Anil Kapoor with a hug and jokes: 'Aise mil rahen hai jaise ek saal se...' Watch

Anupam Kher celebrated his friendship with Anil Kapoor by sharing a video in which the duo hugged each other and had a conversation at a recent event. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Anupam posted the clip which also featured filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. The video started with Anil shaking hands with Anupam followed by a hug as Vivek looked on. (Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri reveals Anupam Kher’s character in The Kashmir Files was named after actor's father)

Anil Kapoor and Anupam spoke for some time and laughed before the former talked with Vivek. For the event, Anupam was dressed in a black suit and Anil was seen in a blue suit. Vivek opted for a black ensemble. The clip was recorded at the recent Zee Cine Awards event.

Sharing the video, Anupam captioned it, "Agar dono Mumbai mein ho to main aur @anilskapoor din mein kam se kam do baar to milte hi hain. Par yahaan aise mil rahen hai jaise ek saal se nahin mile. Shaayad isi ko kahte hai dosti!! (red heart emojis) (If both are in Mumbai then I and Anil Kapoor meet at least twice a day. But here we are meeting like we haven't met for a year. Perhaps this is called friendship)!!"

He also added, "Chetaavni: Humaare teesre dost Shri @satishkaushik2178 ko yeh video shartiya achha nahin lagega (Warning: Our third friend Mr @satishkaushik2178 will not like this video)!" Anupam also added the hashtags--friends, friendship, and love. A person commented, "Wowww your friendship is great. Really great." Another fan said, "The friendship goes back to Mr India and Karma times I guess."

Anil took to his Instagram Stories and shared the video. He wrote, "Nazar na lage humari dosti ko (May our friendship stay away from evil eyes) (nazar amulet emoji) @anupampkher."

Anupam will be seen in The Vaccine War which revolves around India's contributions in the race to produce a COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic. It is helmed by Vivek Agnihotri. He also has Emergency in the pipeline. Directed by Kangana Ranaut, the film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He was last seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa which hit the theatres earlier this month. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Nargis Fakhri, and Sharib Hashmi.

Fan saw Anil recently in the action thriller web series The Night Manager alongside Aditya Roy Kapur which is streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from February 17. Apart from that, he also has Siddharth Anand's next Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Anil will also be seen in Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

