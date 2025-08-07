Anupam Kher is unbothered by Saiyaara demolishing his film Tanvi The Great at box office: ‘Agar paisa hi sab kuch hota…’

Actor Anupam Kher's directorial Tanvi The Great released in theatres on the same day as Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara. While Saiyaara became a massive commercial success, raking in ₹500 crore worldwide, Anupam's film earned only ₹2.52 crore. Now, in an interview with News18, Anupam said that he's unbothered by Tanvi: The Great's box office performance, as films are about emotions and not earnings. Anupam Kher reacts to Tanvi The Great failing at box office due to Saiyaara's craze.

Anupam Kher on Tanvi The Great the box office failure

When asked if he thinks Saiyaara's craze led to Tanvi The Great failing at the box office, Anupam said, "I don’t believe that’s true. A few years down the line, when someone will ask you what are your five favourite films, you won’t name the ones based on which of these movies made a business worth crores. You’ll name the ones which touched your hearts. Maybe Tanvi The Great didn’t mint much money, but it is still priceless."

The actor further explained how money is not everything and said, "I recently met a lady outside the theatre who hugged me tightly and started crying, saying this was the best film she has ever watched. You don’t value everything based only on money. Agar paisa hi sab kuch hota toh phir log hamesha five star hotel me hi khate na, dhaba koi kyu jata (If money was everything, then people would always eat at five-star hotels—why would anyone go to a roadside dhaba?). My film is outstanding commercially."

About Tanvi The Great

The film tells the story of Tanvi Raina, a 21‑year‑old woman on the autism spectrum, portrayed by newcomer Shubhangi Dutt. Driven by her late Army officer father’s unfulfilled dream to salute the Indian flag atop the Siachen Glacier, she embarks on a determined journey to join the Army herself—despite societal and institutional hurdles. While the acting of the cast was appreciated, some critics were disappointed with the execution of the film. The film, which also featured Iain Glen, Jackie Shroff, Pallavi Joshi, Arvind Swami and Nassar in key roles, managed to collect only ₹2.52 crore at the box office.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara, on the other hand, emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2025 and the biggest romantic film ever in Indian cinema, collecting ₹500 crore worldwide and ₹304 crore at the domestic box office. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film marked Ahaan Panday's debut alongside Aneet Padda in the lead role.