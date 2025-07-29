Kussh S Sinha blames Saiyaara wave for Nikita Roy's box office failure, says Anupam Kher film was pulled out of theatres

Bollywood star Shatrughan Sinha's son, Kussh S Sinha, made his directorial debut with Nikita Roy. The film, which featured Sonakshi Sinha and Paresh Rawal in lead roles, clashed with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara at the box office. Now, in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Kussh has reacted to Nikita Roy's box office failure. Kussh S Sinha blames Saiyaara's wave for Nikita Roy's box office failure.

Kussh S Sinha on Nikita Roy's box office failure

Kussh blamed Saiyaara’s wave for Nikita Roy's box office failure and said, "We tried to get more screens, but sometimes, some films are swept along by a wave. At the same time, whichever theatre chains we’ve spoken to, they’ve seen the merit in the film and they’ve held on to it. Three films were released on the same day, and while everybody knows that the film had a record-breaking performance, the other film was pulled back from theatres and our screens have increased by 40%–50%.”

He further congratulated YRF on Saiyaara’s success and also responded to the film being accused of copying the Korean film A Moment To Remember. He said, "Nobody anticipated this wave, and box office results aren’t in our hands. I’m happy that a romantic film starring two newcomers has done so well. There have been discussions, but that is for them to answer. It’s up to them to clear their names. But I’ve always been clear that I want to tell original stories, and if I ever do a remake, it will be an official remake. Others might not share this point of view, and that’s up to them.”

Tanvi The Great, Nikita Roy and Saiyaara's box office performance

Anupam Kher’s Tanvi the Great, which featured Shubhangi Dutt, Karan Tacker, Boman Irani and Jackie Shroff, also released on the same day as Saiyaara and Nikita Roy. While Mohit Suri’s film took a bumper opening of ₹21 crore at the box office, Anupam Kher’s directorial earned only ₹4 lakh, and Kussh’s film collected ₹22 lakh.

Saiyaara struck a chord with audiences and has crossed the ₹250 crore mark at the domestic box office in just 11 days, inching closer to ₹400 crore worldwide. Nikita Roy, on the other hand, has only collected ₹1.24 crore at the box office so far.