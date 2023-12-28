Anupam Kher meets Rajnath Singh at his home, shares conversations: 'His knowledge is vast and deep'

Actor Anupam Kher recently visited Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his home in Delhi. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Anupam posted several photos with the BJP leader. (Also Read | Anupam Kher pens birthday post for son Sikandar Kher, mentions Kirron Kher's wish: May you shave every alternate day) Anupam Kher met Rajnath Singh in Delhi.

Anupam meets Union Defence Minister

In the first photo, Anupam and Rajnath Singh stood next to each other as they posed for the camera. In the next pictures, Anupam and Rajnath sat and spoke with each other. The actor also folded his hands while talking to the minister. For the meeting, Anupam wore a black jacket, denims and shoes.

Anupam pens note

Anupam captioned the post, "It was my privilege and my honour to meet the dynamic #DefenceMinister of our country Shri. #RajnathSingh ji at his residence! His knowledge about various topics apart from our defence forces is vast and deep. Great learning experience. Thank you Sir for your warmth and hospitality! Jai Hind! (Folded hands and heart eyes emojis) @rajnathsinghbjp."

Anupam recently met Uttarakhand CM

On December 12, Anupam met Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun at the state secretariat. Both exchanged warm greetings and discussed the new film policy implemented by the state government.

Anupam's projects

Anupam recently finished shooting for his upcoming movie Vijay 69. He got injured while shooting for the film. He hurt his shoulder and informed his fans of the same by posting an image in which his injured right hand was in a sling.

Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, Vijay 69 will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Anupam, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. The film is being directed by Akshay Roy. Maneesh Sharma is producing the film.

Apart from these projects, Anupam also has Emergency and Signature in the pipeline. Anupam was recently seen in web series The Freelancer alongside Mohit Raina. The series is based on the book – A Ticket to Syria by Shirish Thorat. Directed by Bhav Dhulia, The Freelancer: The Conclusion also stars Kashmira Pardeshi and Sushant Singh.

