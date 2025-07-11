Anupam Kher recalls how people reacted when he wanted to be an actor, was ‘going bald’: ‘You don’t have hair, how can…’

Anupam Kher has spoken about how people reacted in the 1980s, during the initial years of his career, when he wanted to be an actor. Speaking with Free Press Journal, Anupam said he "was going bald from everywhere" and people would question his aim to become an actor. Anupam Kher spoke about the initial days of his career.(Instagram/Anupam Kher)

When Anupam Kher wanted to an actor, was bald

Anupam Kher shared that a section of the people would advise him to "become an assistant or a writer". “When I entered the film industry in 1981, I was bald. Right now, what you see is a shaved look of mine. This is a very dignified, sexy and bald look. But when I came in the early ‘80s wanting to become an actor, I was going bald from everywhere. It was different. People told me to become an assistant or a writer," he said.

Anupam was asked to wear wig

The actor recalled his first secretary, Ashok Punjabi, questioning him if he had ever seen a hero without hair. "And when I told them I was a gold medalist from the National School of Drama, they said ‘but you don’t have hair so how can you become an actor’. I wanted to fight it out. My first secretary, Ashok Punjabi, used to keep telling me to wear a wig. When I asked him why, he used to tell ‘have you ever seen a hero without hair?’. And I used to say ‘it’s going to be me’,” Anupam added.

He further said that a person's work should speak as it's "the only thing that matters".

About Anupam's upcoming film

Currently, Anupam is all set for the release of his upcoming directorial, Tanvi The Great. He hosted a special screening of the film in New Delhi, which was attended by Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officials. Sharing a video on Instagram, Anupam wrote, "Proudest moment of my life: We had the honour and the privilege of having the screening of #TanviTheGreat for the Indian #ArmyChief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, First Lady Sunita Ji, high ranking army officers and their families last night in Delhi."

"Their applause, standing ovations, infectious smiles and few tears were the best reward of my life. Army chief’s speech and him suggesting every army personnel to watch our film was the greatest tribute to #TanviTheGreat. Thank dear sir for the respect, love and appreciation for me personally and to the entire team. Last night was certainly one of the biggest highlights of my life and career!" he added.

The film stars debut actor Shubhangi, Anupam, Pallavi Joshi, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen. It is set to release worldwide in cinemas on July 18.