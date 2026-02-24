Anurag Kashyap calls beef parotta the best amid The Kerala Story 2 controversy; doubles down on propaganda stance
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap spoke to the press on the sidelines of the Filmfare South Awards held in Kerala and slammed The Kerala Story 2.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap doubled down on his stance about The Kerala Story 2 being propaganda. Talking to the press on the sidelines of the recently held Filmfare South Awards in Kerala, Anurag called beef parotta the best and doubled down on his stance about the upcoming film, calling it bulls**t.
Anurag Kashyap calls beef parotta the best
Anurag spoke to the press in Kerala and mentioned, “Beef parotta is the best.” When asked if he’s speaking only of Kerala parotta, he clarified, “Beef parotta. Beef parotta is the best.” He replied affirmatively when asked if he likes beef. When pointed out that ‘eating beef is a problem’ now, he replied, “It’s not a problem. No problem.” Anurag was also asked about the trailer of The Kerala Story 2, to which he said, “Bulls**t trailer.” When someone asked, “Do you think that it’s pakka propaganda?” he replied, “Absolutely.”
After the trailer of The Kerala Story 2 showed one of the protagonists being force-fed beef by the Muslim family she marries into, many Keralites called it out on social media, while some others decided to turn it into a meme. Before heading to the awards show, Anurag spoke to the press and said, “It's a bulls**t propaganda movie, the movie tries to divide people and spread hatred, the maker is greedy. Aise to log khichdi bhi nahi khilate jaisa movie mein beef khila rahe hai (No one even feeds khichdi the way they are feeding beef in the movie).”
The Kerala Story 2 director slams Anurag Kashyap
Speaking to ANI, director Kamakhya Narayan Singh slammed Anurag for his stance, stating, “Kai saalon se unki saari filmein flop hui hai. Woh mansik roop se durbal ho chukka hai, unko sachai dikhta nahi hai. (His films have been flopping for many years. He has become mentally weak and cannot see the truth.) If he has a problem with the truth shown in our film, it means he has a problem with entire world.”
Doubling down that The Kerala Story 2 is based on ‘true incidents’, Narayan added, “Every scene of our film is based on true incidents. We know that it is based on true incidents, so if Anurag ji wants, then we will send all the research materials to his house. But he has to find fault in everything. He has just become blind to the truth. He doesn't want to see it or understand it.”
A 26-year-old biologist named Sreedev Namboodiri recently moved the Kerala High Court to stall the release of The Kerala Story 2 and revoke its censor certificate. On Tuesday, the HC ordered the makers to arrange a screening of the film. The film's teaser is also being withdrawn. The sequel is slated for release on February 27.
