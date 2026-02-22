The Kerala Story 2 director slams Anurag Kashyap over his comment on beef-eating scene in film: Maansik roop se durbal…

Kamakhya continued, "Problem yeh hai ki Anurag Kashyap ji ab maansik roop se durbal hogaye hai. Unko har cheeze se dikkat hai--Brahmano se, Netflix se, film industry se. Is aadmi ko har cheeze se dikkat hai (The problem is that Anurag Kashyap has become mentally unstable. He has problems with everything, including Brahims, Netflix, and the film industry)."

Now taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kamakhya posted a video saying that Anurag "has become mentally unstable." He said, "Anurag Kashyap has said that no one feeds anyone, even khichdi (porridge), like this. I totally agree. Nobody can even feed anyone laddoo (sweets) in this manner either. But unfortunately, in our society, our innocent girls are fed beef to convert them. This is a crime."

The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhya Narayan Singh has slammed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after he called the upcoming film "total bull****" and "bull**** propaganda." In one of the scenes in the trailer, one of the protagonists was force-fed beef by a Muslim family. Reacting to it, Anurag said that, let alone beef, no one can even force-feed anyone khichdi (porridge).

Kamakhya criticises Anurag's film That Girl in Yellow Boots "Inhone ek film banayi thi, That Girl in Yellow Boots, usme inhone kalpana kiya hai ek peeta aur putri k anaitik samband. Ek sabbhya samaaj mein yeh soch k pare hai. Par yeh aadmi maansik roop se durbal hogaye hai aur samaaj ne bhi ise seriously lena chor diya hai (He had made a film, That Girl in Yellow Boots, in which he showed an illicit relationship between a father and a daughter. This is beyond imagination in a civilised society. But he is mentally unstable, and the society has stopped taking him seriously)," he added. That Girl in Yellow Boots, which released in 2010, starred Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah and Gulshan Devaiya.

Kamakhya also said, "His films, for the last few years, are flops. I pray to God that He gives him good sense. As for Kerala Story 2, it is based on facts. People are liking its trailer. Thank you." Sharing the video, he captioned the post in Hindi, "Dear Anurag sir, the issue isn't what was shown in the film—khichdi, beef, or something else. The real question is consent and coercion."

“You can't even feed someone khichdi against their will, so if a film raises the issue of forced change or pressure, calling it hate-mongering is intellectual dishonesty. Your lies are creative freedom, and our truth is propaganda! Debate should be on facts and data—not shutting down discussion by slapping on labels like 'bull****' or ‘bootlicker’,” he concluded.