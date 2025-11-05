Anurag Kashyap recalls no one had faith in Ranveer Singh in Bombay Velvet, big directors called him ‘treadmill’

Anurag Kashyap faced a setback after the underwhelming box office performance of his major 2013 film, Bombay Velvet. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, the drama film had high expectations but failed to meet them upon release. In a new interview with Komal Nahta on his YouTube channel, Anurag talked about the time he was unsure of the budget rise of the film and shared that he was keen on making the film with Ranveer Singh, who was a new actor at that time. Anurag Kashyap recalls replacing Ranveer Singh with Ranbir Kapoor in Bombay Velvet.

What Anurag shared

During the chat, Anurag said, “I talked with everyone in the industry at that time, there was no one left. Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, and everyone told me you are mad, just try and do it, this is the correct way… Do it with a big actor.”

‘Usko bade directors treadmill bulaate the’

He added, “Mere paas chota ek naya actor tha, uska naam tha Ranveer Singh, uspe kisi ka faith nahi tha. Usko bade directors treadmill bulaate the… kyuki usme energy itna jyada he. So Ranveer se Ranbir tak pahunchne me mujhe ek saal lag gaye mentally, emotionally. Toh mujhe laga main galat hoon and ey baat poori industry ne bola ki jo ye sab decisions he sab sahi he (I had a small and new actor that time who was Ranveer Singh. But no one had faith in him, and big directors used to call him a treadmill because he had so much energy. So the shift from Ranveer to Ranbir took me 1 year. I thought I was wrong after the whole indsutry said that these were the correct choices that were made for me).”

Ranveer went on to establish himself as a leading star in Bollywood with his collaborations with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavaat. He was last seen in Singham Again, and is gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar later this year.