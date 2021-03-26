Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap bounces back with new lingerie shoot despite trolling, fans laud her courage

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap on Thursday posted a new video on her YouTube channel, similar to an Instagram post for which she got trolled recently. Her fans came out in full support, and lauded her for not backing down.

Earlier this year, Aaliyah was attacked online after she posted a picture of herself in lingerie. She wrote in a follow-up post that she got the 'most vile, degrading and disgusting comments' after sharing that picture, which was a part of a promotional campaign for an underwear brand.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram to plug another video, similar to the one she'd posted earlier. In the comments section, her fans took a preemptive stand.

"Here before any of the haters say anything! Aaliyah can wear whatever she wants, she doesn't need your permission and especially not your judgement. Just be supportive of other people and you'll realise the world is a much better place to live in <3 I make videos too and I know how much it means when people are supportive of each other! Love to you all! Keep being yourself, Aaliyah :D," the most-liked comment on the video read. It had also been 'favourited' by Aaliyah.

"Hiii! just wanna take a moment to appreciate your confidence and recognise the fact that it must've been difficult to put urself out there after that incident. Quick reminder that we love u and appreciate you and ur hard work! Have a great day/night!!" another person commented. "We love you Aaliyah Just keep doing what you like to do. Don't think about haters. More power and hugs to you," a third person wrote, and a fourth added, "More more power to you Aaliyah! You wear every piece with utmost dignity and confidence. Also remember the people who troll you for cloths reflects their mentality and insecurities. PERIOD. Love and light always."





Also read: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah says she got rape threats for lingerie photoshoot: 'I have never felt more frightened'

In February, Aaliyah had posted a message on Instagram, talking about the abuse she faced for her earlier photoshoot. She wrote, "The past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health. Ever since I posted a photo of me in lingerie, I have been getting the most vile, degrading and disgusting comments. I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my instagram. I have tried to ignore the harassment and shrug it off but the truth is that we need to speak about it because these kind of comments contribute to the rape culture that affects all women in India (and the rest of the world) in one way or the other."

Earlier, in a YouTube video, she'd spoken about the harassment she often faces online, and said that she is prone to crying 'almost every day' because of it. She has also spoken in her vlogs about her battle with depression.

