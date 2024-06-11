Anurag Kashyap says Sandeep Reddy Vanga is 'honest', calls Hindi film industry ‘toxic’

Anurag Kashyap always gives his honest opinions on storytelling and cinema. The filmmaker known for backing independent cinema and artistry recently called out the hypocrisy in Hindi film industry. Anurag, in an interview with Zoom TV revealed why he defended Sandeep Reddy Vanga while calling out ‘toxicity’ in Bollywood. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap calls his character Kazbe in Bad Cop 'very contrasting') Anurag Kashyap called Sandeep Reddy Vanga honest compared to others in Bollywood.

Anurag Kashyap praises Sandeep Reddy Vanga's honesty

Anurag speaking about backing the Animal director said, “I like the guy (Sandeep). I have no problem with him. Unlike a lot of people in the industry who pretend to be someone they are not, he is honest. The former kind, I think, is even more toxic. But Vanga is an honest man. I don’t like anything more than honesty, no matter what others’ issues with honesty are. I love talking to him.”

When Anurag Kashyap's Dev D was called 'misogynistic'

The Gangs of Wasseypur director was recently interviewed by his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap for her podcast - Young, Dumb & Anxious. Aaliyah had also asked him why he decided to back Sandeep amid the criticism since she found Animal to be 'horrible' and 'misogynistic'. Anurag opined, “I met him (Sandeep) and I liked him. I like the guy. I’ve had questions of my own and I wanted to talk to him about his film (Animal) and I invited him and I had a long five-hour conversation and I like the guy... I always believe in talking to people. I was cancelled after Dev D (2009) by a lot of people for making a 'misogynistic' film... I have often seen people isolating someone, attacking someone and that is not the way to be.”

About Anurag Kashyap

Anurag made his directorial debut with Paanch which never got released. He later directed his second film Black Friday which released after a prolonged delay due to censorship issues since it was politically controversial. The filmmaker received praise for the film based on 1993 Mumbai blasts. He shot to fame with movies such as Dev D, Gulaal, Gangs of Wasseypur - 1 and 2, Mukkabaaz and Dobaara.

Anurag's upcoming film Kennedy was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.