Anushka Sharma is bathed in neon glow in new pics, gets love from Dhanashree Chahal, Prithi Ashwin

Anushka Sharma has shared fresh pictures from her London trip. On Saturday, she shared a photo that showed her posing in a deserted street that was bathed in neon glow.

She wore a white shirt, blue jeans and a printed blazer. Anushka carried a black bag and wore chunky white sneakers with her outfit. Sharing the photos, she added only a purple heart emoji, that matched the picture's aesthetic.

Commenting on the pictures were Dhanashree Verma Chahal, Prithi Ashwin. All three of them are married to cricketers of the Indian team. Anushka is married to Virat Kohli while Dhanashree and Prithi are the wives of cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin. Dhanashree left a heart eyes emoji on the post and Prithi commented with sunshine emojis.

Anushka has been in London for a couple of months now, accompanying Virat on Team India's tour of England. Their newborn daughter Vamika is also with them. Recently, Virat and Anushka headed out for dinner with other members of the team. The restaurant chef thanked Anushka for discovering his place and posting about it on Instagram.

Anushka and Virat also celebrated Vamika's six-month birthday in London. Sharing pictures from their picnic in the part, Anushka wrote, "Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three."

Anushka was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, she has produced two projects -- Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul since.

She is currently producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut. Anushka had earlier said that she will be back at work just a few months after Vamika's birth. However, after the second wave of coronavirus shut down film production and releases again, Anushka has not announced her next acting project yet.