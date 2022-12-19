Anushka Sharma reacts angrily after brand shares her pics without permission: ‘I'm not your ambassador'

Actor Anushka Sharma has reacted angrily after a sportswear brand shared a post on Instagram featuring her pictures without her 'permission'. She also asked the brand to take down the post. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the brand shared pictures of Anushka, in different outfits, to announce their season sale. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma shares Virat Kohli’s funny, unseen pic from hospital after ‘painful’ labour on wedding anniversary)

Anushka re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories, a few hours later. Anushka wrote alongside the post, "Hey, @pumaindia? I'm sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I'm not your ambassador. Please take it down! (angry face emojis)." Incidentally, her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, had liked the original post.

Anushka often shares posts on Instagram featuring herself promoting several brands. However, she has not posted for this sportswear brand. The actor also shares posts on Instagram giving a glimpse of her personal life. She also posts pictures and videos featuring Virat and their daughter Vamika Kohli.

Last week, on the couple's fifth wedding anniversary, Anushka posted a series of pictures. It featured the couple as well as little Vamika. Anushka captioned the post, "What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! Pic 1 - me knowing you’ve always got my back, Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts ( both getting incredibly lucky)."

She also added, "Pic 3 - You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour, Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things, Pic 5- some random fellow Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER."

Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in Netflix's Qala. Backed by Anushka's brother, Karnesh Ssharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan.

Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the film Chakda Xpress. The upcoming sports biopic film is directed by Prosit Roy. Chakda Xpress will stream exclusively on Netflix but the final release date of the film is still awaited.

Anushka will portray the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. She announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022.

