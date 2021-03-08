IND USA
Anushka Sharma's Mother's Day post is about mothers.
Anushka Sharma's Mother's Day post is about mothers.
bollywood

Baby Anushka Sharma cuts a birthday cake in special Women's Day post for mom

  • Actor Anushka Sharma shared a post on mothers on the occasion of International Women's Day. She said that 'strong' and 'resilient ones' need to be celebrated.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:39 PM IST

Actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to celebrate mothers on International Women's Day. She posted a picture from her childhood on the occasion.

Anushka wrote: "Let's celebrate the strong ones, the silently resilient ones, the ones who break themselves down to become better, more aware nurturers. The ones through whom we have all come to be. The mothers! #HappyWomensDay."

The picture showed Anushka during a cake-cutting ceremony from her childhood with her mother watching over her and helping her with cutting the cake.


Earlier in the day, Anushka's husband Virat Kohli had shared a picture of her with their baby girl Vamika and had written: "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother . And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world."


In January this year, the couple had become parents to a baby girl. At the time of revealing her name, Anushka had written: "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full love (red heart emoji). Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

Also read: Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika are happy duo in Virat Kohli's Women's Day pic: 'They are way stronger than us men'

In August last year, they had announced that they were expecting a baby together. Sharing a cute picture, Anushka had written: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." The couple had a fairytale wedding in 2017 in Italy. In fact, their low-key wedding had set the template for marriages that followed including that of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

