April Fool’s Day: When Abhishek Bachchan led Aishwarya Rai into men’s washroom, Anupam Kher posed as 'Sridevi's sister'

April Fool’s Day 2024: Many celebrities, from Abhishek Bachchan to Ajay Devgn, have played mischievous tricks on their fans and each other. While Ajay has a history of pranking his co-stars, actor Anupam Kher celebrated April Fool's Day with his humorous magazine cover in 1991, where he posed as 'Sridevi’s unknown sister'. Also read: When Anupam Kher posed on the cover of a film magazine as 'Sridevi's sister' April Fool’s Day: Abhishek Bachchan pranked Aishwarya Rai; while Anupam Kher pulled on on fans with his 1991 magazine cover.

Here’s a look back at some of the best celebrity pranks over the years:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Nobody could guess it was Anupam as Sridevi’s sister

'Explosive! Prabhadevi’s shattering confession: Yes I am Sridevi’s unknown sister' screamed the headline on an old issue of Cine Blitz magazine in April 1991. A dolled-up Anupam, on the cover with pouty lips, declared that he was actor Sridevi’s long-lost sister, Prabhadevi. The issue probably sold out because of that sensational piece of news – Sridevi has another sister no one knew of?

How Abhishek Bachchan pranked Aishwarya Rai

After the music launch of his film Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (2010), Abhishek, known to be a total prankster on sets, led wife-actor Aishwarya Rai into a room of a hotel. It was only later that she realised he had led her into the men’s washroom.

Akshay messaged other actors from Huma's phone

While filming the 2017 film Jolly LLB 2, actor Huma Qureshi fell prey to Akshay Kumar’s prank. He stole her cellphone and sent marriage proposals to several Bollywood actors. Huma once said she was mortified and had to text those people again to explain what had actually happened.

Ajay fooled co-star into eating red chili paste halwa

Actor Arjan Bajwa, who worked with Ajay Devgn in Son of Sardaar (2012), was once offered gajar ka halwa made with red chilis. Little did he know that it was actually red chili paste, and had a tough time after eating it.

Vidya Balan would hide Sujoy Ghosh's phone

Vidya Balan pranked filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, while filming Kahaani (2012). She used to hide his cellphone, and when he was about get a new phone, she would give it back to him.

When Raveena was fooled by Aamir

Actor Raveena Tandon once revealed how, on the sets of Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Aamir Khan threw a cup towards her, which had nothing in it. But she shrieked thinking it was full of hot tea.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place