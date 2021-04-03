Apurva announces separation from partner Siddhant after 14 years: 'We are first gen in India to live our love visibly'

Writer-editor Apurva Asrani has announced his separation from partner Siddhant. Hours after posting a cryptic message on loyalty and relationships, Apurva shared a statement, announcing his separation. They had been together for 14 years.

Apurva shared a note on social media and wrote Saturday afternoon, "I inform you with a heavy heart that that Siddhant & I have separated. I know we have been seen as role models by many in the LGBTQ community, and this is sure to evoke some disappointment, but I must tell you that every day of these 14 years has been important & valuable, and that we have amicable parted ways."

Admitting that there must have been mistakes, Apurva added, "Same sex couples in India have no references and no role models to seek inspiration from, and we have made mistakes in the way that we charted our unique path. But we are also the first generation in India to live our love so visibly & courageously, so I write this with no regrets."





He also urged everyone to respect their privacy. "I request you to respect our privacy and our feelings at this point and to leave the speculation to us. Please don't tag us in your messages, it is a very difficult time. I want to end by saying that I think there is hope. For Sid, for me, and for every one of us seeking love, commitment and a secure home. Never stop believing," he wrote.

Early Saturday morning, he had posted on his Instagram Stories, "Loyalty isn't grey. It's black and white, You're either loyal completely or you are not loyal at all."

It was only last year that Apurva, along with Siddhant, had together bought a home in Goa. Announcing the development, Apurva had then talked about the struggles they faced while living as a gay couple in rented places.

14 years today since we first held hands. We battled a law that criminalized us, a society that rejected us and found solutions to our problems without role models or familial support. We hope the new post 377 India will be kinder to LGBTQ couples. Here's to more visibility.🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/hdSuGhXAQV — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) February 14, 2021

On February 14, Apurva had posted a love-filled note and written, "14 years today since we first held hands. We battled a law that criminalized us, a society that rejected us and found solutions to our problems without role models or familial support. We hope the new post 377 India will be kinder to LGBTQ couples. Here's to more visibility."

