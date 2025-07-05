'Ram ne bana di jodi’: AR Rahman, Hans Zimmer share selfie as they unite for Ramayana, fans have a cute hashtag for them

Anticipation is steadily building for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, one of the most eagerly awaited films in Indian cinema. While the makers recently unveiled a gripping first look featuring the lead characters, what truly stole the limelight was the mesmerising background score by Oscar-winning composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Now, a selfie shared by the duo has sent the internet into a frenzy. AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer collaborate for Ramayana.

AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer selfie

On Friday, AR Rahman took to Instagram to share a selfie with Hans Zimmer, captioning the post, “With @hanszimmer #ramayanamovie.” The photo quickly gained traction, drawing reactions from celebrities and fans alike. Actor Lauren Gottlieb called them "iconic", while singer Armaan Malik commented, "legends".

The image soon made its way to Reddit, sparking a wave of admiration and amusement. One user wrote, “Cute. This is such a dad-coded selfie.” Another quipped, “Ram milayi jodi.” Others chimed in with, “Ram ne bana di jodi (Ram made the pair)”, “Too much talent in one frame”, and “Two Hans-on ka joda (A pair of two swans).” One witty fan even coined a hashtag for the pair: “#Zimmerman”.

Hans Zimmer is widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s most iconic film score composers, known for his powerful work in films such as Interstellar, Inception, and Dune. He has won two Academy Awards for The Lion King (1994) and Dune (2021). AR Rahman, known as the "Mozart of Madras", bagged two Oscars at the 81st Academy Awards for Slumdog Millionaire in 2009. The collaboration of the duo on Ramayana has significantly raised audience expectations.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

At the first glimpse launch on Thursday, director Nitesh Tiwari said, “I’ll react not as a director but as an audience, because I am also an avid movie watcher. For me, the most important thing is the emotions and the pride for the great cultural heritage in our country. If we can evoke that and show it to the whole world—that is what we stand for—to me, that would be an achievement.” The film will be released in two parts, with the first set to arrive in cinemas on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.