Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

AR Rahman jokes about Coldplay's ‘affair cam’ moment during US concert: ‘Don’t worry, I won't get you in trouble'

ByRitika Kumar
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 01:42 pm IST

AR Rahman's Wonderment Tour in Washington featured humor as he referenced the viral Coldplay concert controversy, eliciting laughter from the audience.

A R Rahman brought not only music but also laughter to his audience during his Wonderment Tour stop in Washington, USA. The Oscar-winning composer playfully referenced the recent Coldplay concert controversy that went viral for allegedly exposing an extramarital affair on camera. (Also read: Baahubali team joins meme fest, mocks viral CEO-HR affair video with Prabhas-Anushka post. See pic)

A R Rahman's playful remark during the performance highlighted the incident involving an awkward kiss cam moment at the Coldplay concert, which led to online speculation and memes.
A R Rahman's playful remark during the performance highlighted the incident involving an awkward kiss cam moment at the Coldplay concert, which led to online speculation and memes.

Rahman quips about latest Coldplay kiss cam controversy

During his performance at the Tacoma Dome, a moment when the camera panned to fans in the audience sparked a cheeky remark from Rahman. As the screen showed enthusiastic concertgoers waving to the camera, Rahman quipped, “I won't get you into trouble. Don't worry." Rahman's comment drew roaring laughter and applause from the crowd.

The joke was a nod to the Coldplay incident that unfolded at their Gillette Stadium concert in Massachusetts last week. The band’s "kiss cam" landed on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, who were seen embracing before awkwardly slipping out of the frame once they realised they were being filmed. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin commented on the moment, saying, “Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy.”

The footage quickly went viral, sparking online speculation and criticism. In the aftermath, Andy Byron stepped down from his role as CEO of Astronomer.

The viral Coldplay concert video sparked an avalanche of internet memes. Even the Baahubali team had joined the fun by taking a playful jab at the alleged extramarital affair that was inadvertently caught on the venue's kiss cam. Baahubali’s official social media account shared a meme on Saturday featuring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty in their Baahubali 2 avatars.

In the image, Baahubali and Devasena are seen sharing an affectionate moment. The witty caption reads, “CEO and HR of Maaahishmathi,” followed by a hugs emoji.

Rahman's Wonderment Tour

Meanwhile, Rahman continues his Wonderment Tour across North America, performing in major cities in the US and Canada. He is also set to take the tour to the UK before returning to India in November. The tour features a mix of his classic hits and new compositions, celebrating his decades-long contribution to global music.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / AR Rahman jokes about Coldplay's ‘affair cam’ moment during US concert: ‘Don’t worry, I won't get you in trouble'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On