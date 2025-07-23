AR Rahman jokes about Coldplay's ‘affair cam’ moment during US concert: ‘Don’t worry, I won't get you in trouble'

A R Rahman brought not only music but also laughter to his audience during his Wonderment Tour stop in Washington, USA. The Oscar-winning composer playfully referenced the recent Coldplay concert controversy that went viral for allegedly exposing an extramarital affair on camera. (Also read: Baahubali team joins meme fest, mocks viral CEO-HR affair video with Prabhas-Anushka post. See pic) A R Rahman's playful remark during the performance highlighted the incident involving an awkward kiss cam moment at the Coldplay concert, which led to online speculation and memes.

Rahman quips about latest Coldplay kiss cam controversy

During his performance at the Tacoma Dome, a moment when the camera panned to fans in the audience sparked a cheeky remark from Rahman. As the screen showed enthusiastic concertgoers waving to the camera, Rahman quipped, “I won't get you into trouble. Don't worry." Rahman's comment drew roaring laughter and applause from the crowd.

The joke was a nod to the Coldplay incident that unfolded at their Gillette Stadium concert in Massachusetts last week. The band’s "kiss cam" landed on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, who were seen embracing before awkwardly slipping out of the frame once they realised they were being filmed. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin commented on the moment, saying, “Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy.”

The footage quickly went viral, sparking online speculation and criticism. In the aftermath, Andy Byron stepped down from his role as CEO of Astronomer.

The viral Coldplay concert video sparked an avalanche of internet memes. Even the Baahubali team had joined the fun by taking a playful jab at the alleged extramarital affair that was inadvertently caught on the venue's kiss cam. Baahubali’s official social media account shared a meme on Saturday featuring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty in their Baahubali 2 avatars.

In the image, Baahubali and Devasena are seen sharing an affectionate moment. The witty caption reads, “CEO and HR of Maaahishmathi,” followed by a hugs emoji.

Rahman's Wonderment Tour

Meanwhile, Rahman continues his Wonderment Tour across North America, performing in major cities in the US and Canada. He is also set to take the tour to the UK before returning to India in November. The tour features a mix of his classic hits and new compositions, celebrating his decades-long contribution to global music.