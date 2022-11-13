Arbaaz Khan says he is indulgent as a father, calls Malaika Arora strict but friendly: 'He's the only boy we have'
Arbaaz Khan has said he pampers son Arhaan Khan and likes to please him for everything as he is the only child he has. He says Malaika Arora is a far more strict parent than him.
Arbaaz Khan has said ex-wife Malaika Arora is a more strict parent than him, who is friendly and firm with him at the same time. The two co-parent their 20-year-old son Arhaan Khan. He is currently studying filmmaking in the US and has will join Arbaaz on the sets of his production, Patna Shukla in December. Also read: Arbaaz Khan on son Arhaan Khan’s Bollywood career: ‘He assisted Karan Johar, he is now excited about…’
Arbaaz and Malaika tied the knot in 1998 and got divorced in May, 2017. Since then, they continue to co-parent Arhaan Khan and are spotted occasionally with him at airport or family dinners.
Talking about how Malaika Arora and him are different in their approach as a parent, Arbaaz told ETimes in an interview, “Honestly, Malaika is somebody who can pull him up a lot more than I do. She is strict, but she's friendly and firm at the same time. She is a good mother. I'm a little indulgent as a father. I pamper Arhaan and I get swayed. I just like to please him for everything. He's the only boy we have and the only child. I just want to see him get everything he wants and be happy. Sometimes that can be a little indulgent. It's not a very good thing, though."
Being confident of Arhaan not misusing his privilege, he added, "But he's a good boy. I don't fear that Arhaan will misuse that little bit of stardom and extra attention. He'll never take advantage of the extra things that I do for him.”
Arbaaz recently made his screen comeback with the web series, Tanaav. It is the Hindi adaptation of hit Israeli show, Fauda. He plays the commander of a counterinsurgency unit in the show. Malaika will now be making her big screen comeback with a special dance number in Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film, An Actioin Hero.
