Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Arbaaz Khan shares adorable pics with wife Sshura Khan on first wedding anniversary: ‘Feels like I’ve known you forever'

ANI |
Dec 25, 2024 06:49 AM IST

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan celebrated his first wedding anniversary with wife, Sshura Khan, in the most heartfelt way.

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan is celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife, Sshura Khan, in the most heartfelt way. The actor shared two beautiful pictures with his love Shura to mark the occasion. (Also Read: Malaika Arora talks about the importance of having one's own identity in a marriage)

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan celebrate their first wedding anniversary.
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

The first image features the couple dressed in elegant black outfits, standing close and radiating happiness, while the second picture takes fans back to their wedding day, showcasing their love and joy.

While sharing the photos on Instagram, the Dhol actor expressed his love and gratitude for Sshura, making the celebration even more special for their fans. He wrote, "Happy anniversary Shura. Words can't express the happiness, joy and laughter you bring to our lives. Just a year of dating and then a year of marriage and it feels I've known you forever. Thank you for your unconditional love, support and care. Truly blessed"

The post has been flooded with congratulatory messages and good wishes for the couple from their fans and friends.

Arbaaz's wife who is also a make-up artist, Sshura Khan also delighted her fans by sharing adorable pictures on Instagram to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with Arbaaz Khan.

The heartwarming album captures the couple's cherished moments, from enjoying a relaxing fishing trip to playful and goofy antics, showcasing their love bond.

While sharing pictures from her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Happy Anniversary Arbaazzz. My love, every day with you feels like a blessing. You're my safe haven, my greatest joy, and the best part of my life. I'm so grateful for your love, your strength, and the way you make every moment so special. You make my world brighter, and my heart fuller. Here's to many more years of laughter, love, and unforgettable memories together. Thank you for being you.”

Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan married makeup artist Sshura Khan on December 24, 2023. The couple had been dating for over a year before getting married, but kept their relationship private.

Arbaaz's latest production includes Patna Shuklla and Bandaa Singh Chaudhary.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
